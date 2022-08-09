All battle pass skins and rewards in Apex Legends season 14

Want to survive in style? You've come to the right place.

As with Apex Legends’ other seasons, season 14 brought with it a sweeping set of changes, including balance updates, new legend Vantage, a revamped Kings Canyon, and more. One of the game’s few constants is the presence of the battle pass, which gets a fresh update at the beginning of each season. The battle pass rewards dedicated players with plenty of new legend and weapon skins, gun charms, holosprays, and a bunch of other cosmetics.

Season 14’s battle pass is survival-themed, with plenty of brown, green, and tan skins. Wraith and Caustic are receiving new legendary skins, and lovers of the Triple Take will be excited to learn that it’s getting a new reactive skin that evolves based on player performance. If you want to get everything the battle pass has to offer, you’ll need to purchase the premium version and level it up to 110, which is quite the task during a single season.

Here’s everything included in Apex‘s season 14 battle pass.

Level one

Free

Psych Evaluation of T-0323 transition

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Sandswept epic Vantage skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Survival Sharp epic Bangalore skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Anya’s Armor epic Horizon skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Lucky Draw legendary Wingman skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Epic XP boost

Level two

Premium

Wing It epic Vantage skydive emote

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level three

Premium

Legendary Apex pack

Level four

Free

Hunted epic music pack

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level five

Free

100 Apex coins

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level six

Free

Big Game epic weapon charm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level seven

Free

Rare Apex pack

Premium

Rare Apex pack

Level eight

Free

Season 14 wins as Pathfinder tracker

Premium

Upstanding Animal rare R-99 skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level nine

Free

Season 14 wins as Valkyrie tracker

Premium

I Could Eat A Leviathan Valkyrie rare kill quip

Level 10

Free

Equilibrium rare P2020 skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Leader of the Pack epic Loba holospray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 11

Free

Happy Birthday, Mara rare transition

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Jurassic Nessie epic Wattson frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 12

Free

Season 14 wins as Lifeline tracker

Premium

Footwork epic Lifeline emote

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 13

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 14

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level 15

Free

On My Mark rare G7 Scout skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Kills as Wraith tracker

Level 16

Free

Season 14 wins as Bangalore tracker

Premium

Wins as Wraith tracker

Level 17

Free

Season 14 wins as Wattson tracker

Premium

Time To Strike epic Wraith holospray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 18

Free

Season 14 wins as Crypto tracker

Premium

Base Camp epic Wraith frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 19

Free

Season 14 wins as Revenant tracker

Premium

Damage done as Wraith tracker

Level 20

Free

Jade Tiger rare Flatline skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 21

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 22

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level 23

Free

Season 14 wins as Wraith tracker

Premium

You Always End Up In The Dirt rare Wraith kill quip

Level 24

Free

Rare Apex pack

Premium

Jade Empire epic weapon charm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 25

Free

Circuitry rare RE-45 skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Veteran Voyager legendary Wraith skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 26

Free

Season 14 wins as Octane tracker

Premium

Sunset Scavenger rare Hemlok skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 27

Free

Season 14 wins as Gibraltar tracker

Premium

Rare Apex pack

Level 28

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 29

Free

Cinder Scales Mozambique skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 30

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level 31

Free

Season 14 wins as Bloodhound tracker

Premium

I Knew This’d Happen rare Vantage kill quip

Level 32

Free

Bush Whacker rare EVA-8 skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Final Rest epic Vantage frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 33

Free

Season 14 wins as Vantage tracker

Premium

Task Tracker epic weapon charm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 34

Free

Season 14 wins as Loba tracker

Premium

Covering Fire rare Longbow skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 35

Free

Season 14 wins as Rampart tracker

Premium

Sharpen Your Senses epic Vantage holospray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 36

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 37

Free

Prints rare Sentinel skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 38

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level 39

Free

Season 14 wins as Fuse tracker

Premium

Goin’ Wild epic Mad Maggie holospray

Scnreegrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 40

Free

Season 14 wins as Seer tracker

Premium

Savannah’s Promise rare Devotion skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 41

Free

Explorer’s Touch rare C.A.R. skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

I Move A Lot Quicker Than I Look rare Newcastle quip

Level 42

Free

Season 14 wins as Ash tracker

Premium

Death Protection Revenant frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 43

Free

Season 14 wins as Mad Maggie

Premium

Floating Point epic Ash emote

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 44

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 45

Free

Reenactment Revolution rare transition

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 46

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level 47

Free

Season 14 wins as Horizon tracker

Premium

Gold Panther epic weapon charm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 48

Free

Season 14 wins as Newcastle tracker

Premium

Kills as Caustic tracker

Level 49

Free

Rare Apex pack

Premium

Wins as Caustic tracker

Level 50

Free

Season 14 wins as Caustic tracker

Premium

Field Research legendary Caustic skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 51

Free

Vantage epic music pack

Premium

Damage done as Caustic tracker

Level 52

Free

Season 14 wins as Mirage

Premium

Cut Them Down epic Caustic holospray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 53

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 54

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level 55

Free

Shortsighted rare Peacekeeper skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Chaos Theory epic Caustic frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 56

Free

Season 14 kills as Caustic tracker

Premium

Desert Rattler rare Volt skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 57

Free

Season 14 kills as Rampart tracker

Premium

Some Animals Crawl Off To Die Alone rare Caustic kill quip

Level 58

Free

Electric Camo rare Wattson skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Intake Eval For X. Contreras rare transition

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 59

Free

Season 14 kills as Vantage tracker

Premium

Rare Apex pack

Level 60

Free

Rare Apex pack

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 61

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 62

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level 63

Free

Shed Weakness rare Rampage skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Wild Ride epic Octane holospray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 64

Free

Season 14 kills as Octane tracker

Premium

Scanning For Lifeforms epic Crypto frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 65

Free

Season 14 kills as Crypto tracker

Premium

Snack and Grab epic Vantage skydive emote

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 66

Free

Season 14 kills as Wattson tracker

Premium

Maybe You Were Created To Lose rare Pathfinder kill quip

Level 67

Free

Rare Apex pack

Premium

Zig Zag rare Mastiff skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 68

Free

Season 14 kills as Lifeline tracker

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 69

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 70

Premium

Epic XP boost

Level 71

Free

Season 14 kills as Wraith tracker

Premium

Buckle Up rare R-301 skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 72

Free

Season 14 kills as Revenant tracker

Premium

On The Hunt epic Bangalore frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 73

Free

Knockdown Rounds rare Spitfire skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Trapper’s Trophy epic weapon charm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 74

Free

Season 14 kills as Bangalore tracker

Premium

Looks Like You Threw Away Your Shot rare Bangalore kill quip

Level 75

Free

Season 14 kills as Bloodhound tracker

Premium

On The Lookout epic Bangalore holospray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 76

Premium

120 crafting metals

Level 77

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 78

Free

Rare Apex pack

Premium

A Canyon Built For Kings rare transition

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 79

Premium

Cosmic Canyon epic Horizon frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 80

Free

Season 14 kills as Mirage tracker

Premium

Stay hydrated epic weapon charm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 81

Free

Season 14 kills as Horizon tracker

Premium

They Look Like Dropped Mince ‘N’ Tatties rare Horizon kill quip

Level 82

Free

Season 14 kills as Loba tracker

Premium

Serpentine rare Alternator skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 83

Free

Season 14 kills as Ash tracker

Premium

Striped Striker rare Prowler skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 84

Premium

Rare Apex pack

Level 85

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 86

Free

Rare Apex pack

Premium

Found You epic Ash holospray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 87

Premium

Find The Crack Of Light And Do Better rare Gibraltar holospray

Level 88

Free

Season 14 kills as Pathfinder tracker

Premium

Spotted epic Alternator skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 89

Free

Season 14 kills as Seer tracker

Premium

Only A Mum rare transition

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 90

Free

Season 14 kills as Newcastle tracker

Premium

Spinal Stretch epic Revenant skydive emote

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 91

Free

Season 14 kills as Valkyrie

Premium

Wayfinder epic weapon charm

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 92

Premium

Nature’s Star epic Valkyrie frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 93

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 94

Premium

Rare Apex pack

Level 95

Free

Season 14 kills as Gibraltar tracker

Premium

100 Apex coins

Level 96

Free

Season 14 kills as Mad Maggie

Premium

Elephant’s Touch rare Havoc skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 97

Free

Season 14 kills as Fuse

Premium

Pest Control epic Rampart frame

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 98

Free

An Adequate Reflection rare transition

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Premium

Epic Apex pack

Level 99

Premium

Nice Kitty epic Mirage holospray

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 100

Free

100 Apex coins

Premium

Fortune Hunter legendary Triple Take skin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Level 110

Free

Hunted season 14 legendary badge

Premium

Trophy Taker legendary Triple Take skin