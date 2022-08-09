All battle pass skins and rewards in Apex Legends season 14

As with Apex Legends’ other seasons, season 14 brought with it a sweeping set of changes, including balance updates, new legend Vantage, a revamped Kings Canyon, and more. One of the game’s few constants is the presence of the battle pass, which gets a fresh update at the beginning of each season. The battle pass rewards dedicated players with plenty of new legend and weapon skins, gun charms, holosprays, and a bunch of other cosmetics.
Season 14’s battle pass is survival-themed, with plenty of brown, green, and tan skins. Wraith and Caustic are receiving new legendary skins, and lovers of the Triple Take will be excited to learn that it’s getting a new reactive skin that evolves based on player performance. If you want to get everything the battle pass has to offer, you’ll need to purchase the premium version and level it up to 110, which is quite the task during a single season.
Here’s everything included in Apex‘s season 14 battle pass.
Level one
Free
Psych Evaluation of T-0323 transition
Premium
Sandswept epic Vantage skin
Survival Sharp epic Bangalore skin
Anya’s Armor epic Horizon skin
Lucky Draw legendary Wingman skin
Epic XP boost
Level two
Premium
Wing It epic Vantage skydive emote
Level three
Premium
Legendary Apex pack
Level four
Free
Hunted epic music pack
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level five
Free
100 Apex coins
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level six
Free
Big Game epic weapon charm
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level seven
Free
Rare Apex pack
Premium
Rare Apex pack
Level eight
Free
Season 14 wins as Pathfinder tracker
Premium
Upstanding Animal rare R-99 skin
Level nine
Free
Season 14 wins as Valkyrie tracker
Premium
I Could Eat A Leviathan Valkyrie rare kill quip
Level 10
Free
Equilibrium rare P2020 skin
Premium
Leader of the Pack epic Loba holospray
Level 11
Free
Happy Birthday, Mara rare transition
Premium
Jurassic Nessie epic Wattson frame
Level 12
Free
Season 14 wins as Lifeline tracker
Premium
Footwork epic Lifeline emote
Level 13
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 14
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level 15
Free
On My Mark rare G7 Scout skin
Premium
Kills as Wraith tracker
Level 16
Free
Season 14 wins as Bangalore tracker
Premium
Wins as Wraith tracker
Level 17
Free
Season 14 wins as Wattson tracker
Premium
Time To Strike epic Wraith holospray
Level 18
Free
Season 14 wins as Crypto tracker
Premium
Base Camp epic Wraith frame
Level 19
Free
Season 14 wins as Revenant tracker
Premium
Damage done as Wraith tracker
Level 20
Free
Jade Tiger rare Flatline skin
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 21
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 22
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level 23
Free
Season 14 wins as Wraith tracker
Premium
You Always End Up In The Dirt rare Wraith kill quip
Level 24
Free
Rare Apex pack
Premium
Jade Empire epic weapon charm
Level 25
Free
Circuitry rare RE-45 skin
Premium
Veteran Voyager legendary Wraith skin
Level 26
Free
Season 14 wins as Octane tracker
Premium
Sunset Scavenger rare Hemlok skin
Level 27
Free
Season 14 wins as Gibraltar tracker
Premium
Rare Apex pack
Level 28
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 29
Free
Cinder Scales Mozambique skin
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 30
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level 31
Free
Season 14 wins as Bloodhound tracker
Premium
I Knew This’d Happen rare Vantage kill quip
Level 32
Free
Bush Whacker rare EVA-8 skin
Premium
Final Rest epic Vantage frame
Level 33
Free
Season 14 wins as Vantage tracker
Premium
Task Tracker epic weapon charm
Level 34
Free
Season 14 wins as Loba tracker
Premium
Covering Fire rare Longbow skin
Level 35
Free
Season 14 wins as Rampart tracker
Premium
Sharpen Your Senses epic Vantage holospray
Level 36
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 37
Free
Prints rare Sentinel skin
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 38
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level 39
Free
Season 14 wins as Fuse tracker
Premium
Goin’ Wild epic Mad Maggie holospray
Level 40
Free
Season 14 wins as Seer tracker
Premium
Savannah’s Promise rare Devotion skin
Level 41
Free
Explorer’s Touch rare C.A.R. skin
Premium
I Move A Lot Quicker Than I Look rare Newcastle quip
Level 42
Free
Season 14 wins as Ash tracker
Premium
Death Protection Revenant frame
Level 43
Free
Season 14 wins as Mad Maggie
Premium
Floating Point epic Ash emote
Level 44
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 45
Free
Reenactment Revolution rare transition
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 46
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level 47
Free
Season 14 wins as Horizon tracker
Premium
Gold Panther epic weapon charm
Level 48
Free
Season 14 wins as Newcastle tracker
Premium
Kills as Caustic tracker
Level 49
Free
Rare Apex pack
Premium
Wins as Caustic tracker
Level 50
Free
Season 14 wins as Caustic tracker
Premium
Field Research legendary Caustic skin
Level 51
Free
Vantage epic music pack
Premium
Damage done as Caustic tracker
Level 52
Free
Season 14 wins as Mirage
Premium
Cut Them Down epic Caustic holospray
Level 53
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 54
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level 55
Free
Shortsighted rare Peacekeeper skin
Premium
Chaos Theory epic Caustic frame
Level 56
Free
Season 14 kills as Caustic tracker
Premium
Desert Rattler rare Volt skin
Level 57
Free
Season 14 kills as Rampart tracker
Premium
Some Animals Crawl Off To Die Alone rare Caustic kill quip
Level 58
Free
Electric Camo rare Wattson skin
Premium
Intake Eval For X. Contreras rare transition
Level 59
Free
Season 14 kills as Vantage tracker
Premium
Rare Apex pack
Level 60
Free
Rare Apex pack
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 61
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 62
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level 63
Free
Shed Weakness rare Rampage skin
Premium
Wild Ride epic Octane holospray
Level 64
Free
Season 14 kills as Octane tracker
Premium
Scanning For Lifeforms epic Crypto frame
Level 65
Free
Season 14 kills as Crypto tracker
Premium
Snack and Grab epic Vantage skydive emote
Level 66
Free
Season 14 kills as Wattson tracker
Premium
Maybe You Were Created To Lose rare Pathfinder kill quip
Level 67
Free
Rare Apex pack
Premium
Zig Zag rare Mastiff skin
Level 68
Free
Season 14 kills as Lifeline tracker
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 69
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 70
Premium
Epic XP boost
Level 71
Free
Season 14 kills as Wraith tracker
Premium
Buckle Up rare R-301 skin
Level 72
Free
Season 14 kills as Revenant tracker
Premium
On The Hunt epic Bangalore frame
Level 73
Free
Knockdown Rounds rare Spitfire skin
Premium
Trapper’s Trophy epic weapon charm
Level 74
Free
Season 14 kills as Bangalore tracker
Premium
Looks Like You Threw Away Your Shot rare Bangalore kill quip
Level 75
Free
Season 14 kills as Bloodhound tracker
Premium
On The Lookout epic Bangalore holospray
Level 76
Premium
120 crafting metals
Level 77
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 78
Free
Rare Apex pack
Premium
A Canyon Built For Kings rare transition
Level 79
Premium
Cosmic Canyon epic Horizon frame
Level 80
Free
Season 14 kills as Mirage tracker
Premium
Stay hydrated epic weapon charm
Level 81
Free
Season 14 kills as Horizon tracker
Premium
They Look Like Dropped Mince ‘N’ Tatties rare Horizon kill quip
Level 82
Free
Season 14 kills as Loba tracker
Premium
Serpentine rare Alternator skin
Level 83
Free
Season 14 kills as Ash tracker
Premium
Striped Striker rare Prowler skin
Level 84
Premium
Rare Apex pack
Level 85
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 86
Free
Rare Apex pack
Premium
Found You epic Ash holospray
Level 87
Premium
Find The Crack Of Light And Do Better rare Gibraltar holospray
Level 88
Free
Season 14 kills as Pathfinder tracker
Premium
Spotted epic Alternator skin
Level 89
Free
Season 14 kills as Seer tracker
Premium
Only A Mum rare transition
Level 90
Free
Season 14 kills as Newcastle tracker
Premium
Spinal Stretch epic Revenant skydive emote
Level 91
Free
Season 14 kills as Valkyrie
Premium
Wayfinder epic weapon charm
Level 92
Premium
Nature’s Star epic Valkyrie frame
Level 93
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 94
Premium
Rare Apex pack
Level 95
Free
Season 14 kills as Gibraltar tracker
Premium
100 Apex coins
Level 96
Free
Season 14 kills as Mad Maggie
Premium
Elephant’s Touch rare Havoc skin
Level 97
Free
Season 14 kills as Fuse
Premium
Pest Control epic Rampart frame
Level 98
Free
An Adequate Reflection rare transition
Premium
Epic Apex pack
Level 99
Premium
Nice Kitty epic Mirage holospray
Level 100
Free
100 Apex coins
Premium
Fortune Hunter legendary Triple Take skin
Level 110
Free
Hunted season 14 legendary badge
Premium
Trophy Taker legendary Triple Take skin