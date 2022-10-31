All Apex Legends season 15 patch notes

Right before each new season of Apex Legends begins, developer Respawn Entertainment typically releases a set of patch notes detailing all the changes, updates, and bug fixes arriving with the season. While the developer also releases patch notes at other times during the season, the pre-season notes generally contain the biggest and most substantial updates, meaning players who enjoy picking apart the game’s meta and its evolution from season to season will definitely want to tune in.

Season 15 is no exception. With major changes on the horizon, including new defensive legend Catalyst and new map Broken Moon, season 15 will be one for the ages as players get their hands on refreshed care package weapons, returning hop-ups, and more. We’ve compiled the complete list of patch notes here for those who want to see everything that’s arriving in the new season.

Here are the Apex season 15 patch notes.

Complete season 15 patch notes

Ranked changes

Increased Ranked entry level requirement from level 10 to 20

Weapon rotation

The Mastiff returns to the floor loot pool from care packages

The RE-45 is entering care packages and now comes equipped with Disruptor Rounds

The fully-kitted weapon rotation is as follows: R-301, Devotion LMG, 30-30 Repeater, EVA-8, and Prowler Burst PDW

The M600 Spitfire and the Peacekeeper are entering Replicators as craft-only weapons

The HAVOC and P2020 have been removed from Replicators and added back to floor loot

Hop-up changes

Disruptor Rounds has been returned to the loot pool, but only on the RE-45

Anvil Receiver has been returned to floor loot and Replicator bundles

Double Tap Trigger’s rarity has been increased from epic to legendary

The G7 Scout’s recoil has been reduced when it has a Double Tap Trigger equipped

Hammerpoint Rounds, Boosted Loader, and Kinetic Feeder have been removed from the loot pool

Turbocharger now reduces the Devotion and HAVOC’s damage by one when equipped

Weapon balance changes

The Rampage LMG is now fully-charged when picked up from a care package for the first time, and its heat no longer decays over time

The Rampage LMG and the Sentinel can now be re-charged before an existing charge has expired

Mastiff changes Ammo capacity increased from four to five Widened blast pattern Damage per pellet reduced from 14 to 11 Projectile growth reduced Reload can now be canceled with ADS

RE-45 changes Damage increased from 12 to 14 Disruptor Rounds increase damage against shields by 30 percent

L-Star changes Reduced recoil at the beginning of the pattern Stow animations adjusted to better match timings

Volt SMG changes Reduced projectile speed Increased projectile gravity

Triple Take changes Rate of fire increased from 1.2 to 1.35 Choke charge time reduced from 1.1 to 0.75

R-99 changes Increased blue magazine size from 24 to 25 Increased purple magazine size from 27 to 28

Peacekeeper changes Projectile growth reduced



Map changes

Time before the first Ring shrinks increased from 60 seconds to 90 seconds on all battle royale maps

Other changes

Updated the game’s tabbed navigation UI system and presentation. Various menus now use the updated navigation system

Ziplines can now be pinged from a distance

Decreased the time required to pick up two teammates’ banners from their death boxes by canceling the initial banner pickup animation when you grab a second banner

Apex’s 15th season, Eclipse, goes live on Nov. 1.