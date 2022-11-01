All Apex Legends season 15 battle pass skins

Each new season of Apex Legends brings with it a wealth of new skins in its battle pass—and season 15 is no different.

The season that will be remembered for the introduction of new legend Catalyst and new battle royale map Broken Moon also includes plenty of new skins that run the gamut from rare to legendary. While the battle pass also contains lots of other cosmetics, including holosprays, gun skins, and more, legend skins have always been some of the game’s most popular items.

This season’s loose cosmetic themes appear to be mysticism and the occult, which fit perfectly with Catalyst’s witchy energy. If you’re looking to deck out your favorite legends with new skins and you want to earn some neat rewards on the battle pass, look no further: we’ve compiled all of season 15’s battle pass legend skins in one place so you don’t have to dig for them.

Here are all of Apex‘s season 15 battle pass legend skins.

All season 15 battle pass legend skins

Archon Catalyst – level one (premium)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This epic-tier skin was featured in the Eclipse battle pass trailer and perfectly emphasizes Catalyst’s witchy vibes. The blue ferrofluid in her tubes is animated in the game and the skin’s metallic bodice shines under any light.

Shadow Sorcerer Seer – level one (premium)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Shadow Sorcerer is an epic-tier skin designed to go hand-in-hand with Seer’s Happy Haunts banner, which is awarded at premium battle pass tier 43. Even though Halloween is already gone, its skull face paint and ghastly pants will remain scary year-round.

Astral Treasure Loba – level one (premium)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Astral Treasure is a skin you have to see animated to appreciate its full beauty. Besides its intricate gold accents and color scheme, the particle effects across the skin animate and glow rainbow even while Loba stands still. This will definitely be a sought-after skin.

Imperial Assailant Ash – level 25 (premium)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Imperial Assailant would have been right at home in season 12’s knights and royalty-themed battle pass. Ash looks ready to kill as the personal assassin to a monarch—or perhaps she’s the monarch herself.

Mail Order Monster Revenant – level 50 (premium)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Now here’s something we wouldn’t want to receive in the mail. Mail Order Monster adorns Revenant with even more skulls and some truly impressive shoulder pads. It’s also strangely dapper thanks to the tie and top hat it gives the assassin.

Doom and Gloom Gibraltar – level 57 (free)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you’re looking for a more subtle skin, look no further than this skull-and-floral-patterned skin for Gibraltar. The gray background of the patterned areas blends excellently with his existing gray and taupe armor.