All 2023 Halloween skins for Apex Legends: Fight or Fright sale

The spooky season is in full swing in Apex Legends. The Fight or Fright sale is now live in-game, stocked with a selection of appropriately gothic skins on offer that’s certain to sate players’ desires to get into the Halloween spirit.

The sale, which started today on Oct. 3, is currently listed to have a four week runtime, concluding on Oct. 31. That means that players have all of October to purchase any of the available offers, which includes eight bundles in total. Unfortunately for players that want to buy the legend skins separately at the usual price point of 1,800 Apex Coins, no such option is offered this time around. The bundles they come packaged in start at 2,500 Apex Coins and include a matching Legendary weapon skin as part of the deal.

The three legends that have gotten skins for 2023’s Fight or Fright sale are Octane, Catalyst and Valkyrie. Each of these Legendary skins covers a vastly different spot on the spectrum of Halloween aesthetics, from Catalyst’s take on Medusa’s headpiece to Octane swapping out his mask for a Scarecrow’s sack. Whatever your preferences may be for a holiday skin, there’s sure to be something here that’ll strike your fancy.

However, even if there isn’t, a number of alternative offers exist in the storefront as well. As with many of Apex’s sales, players can buy a discounted pack of 10 Apex Packs with a bonus weapon charm and Halloween-themed Sticker Packs for 500 Apex Coins and 300 Apex Coins respectively. Larger variations of the skin bundles, which cost 3500 Apex Coins, can be bought as well which come with 15 Apex Packs.

Here’s all of the skins on offer in the 2023 Fight or Fright sale in Apex Legends, including both the legends themselves and the weapon skins that are also available this month.

All Halloween legend skins in Apex Legends’ 2023 Fight or Fright sale

Catalyst’s “Gorgon’s Glare” Legendary skin

The snakes are an unexpectedly perfect aesthetic for Catalyst. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Octane’s “Jump Scare” Legendary skin

This skin puts a gothic twist on a traditional Scarecrow look. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Valkyrie’s “Fae Light” Legendary skin

A blend of the futuristic and the gothic completes this Valkyrie skin. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

All Halloween weapon skins in Apex Legends’ 2023 Fight or Fright sale

“High Dosage” Legendary Volt skin

The perfect alchemical companion to Octane’s monster facade. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Venom Spitter” Legendary RE-45 skin

One of the sleekest skins on offer for the RE-45 with a great combination of colors. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“Fae Fire” Legendary Wingman skin

The blade on the underbarrel is unfortunately just decoration. Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

