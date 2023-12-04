ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier 2 scores and standings

Which teams have qualified for the Pro League?

The ALGS Year 3 Championship Stage
Photo by Joe Brady via Apex Legends Esports

The Apex Legends Global Series begins Split One in Jan. 2024. 22 teams have been directly invited to each region’s Pro League, with the last eight spots decided through the Preseason Qualifiers, and PSQ 2 is here.

The second PSQ runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 in all four major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Each tournament runs as a single-elimination format, with the first place team earning the sole prize of a Pro League spot for Year Four.

Even if a team fails to get first place in any of the four PSQ tournaments, there is still another way to qualify for the Pro League. Each team’s final weekly placement earns them Preseason Qualifier Points, a cumulative score that will decide the last four teams to enter Year Four of the ALGS, making each map and lobby count.

Who qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PSQ 2?

ALGS trophy with teams in background in Y3 Championship Finals
Who will get a shot at glory? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Apex Legends Global Series

The four teams who have qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PLQ 2 are:

  • North America
    • (To be decided)
  • EMEA
    • (To be decided)
  • APAC North
    • YOKOYARI
  • APAC South
    • MnK

ALGS Year 4 PSQ 2 standings for all regions

North America

Round one of NA PSQ 2 begins 2pm CT.

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstBoys
SecondChadimus Prime
ThirdDenver Thuggets
FourthDonut Shop
FifthEVYLUTION
SixthGKS
SeventhGucky
EightHanging Around
NinthICON
10thLbj
11thN9ne Lies Esports
12thOversleepers
13thPEN5
14thPurple Slushee
15thRunning Late
16thS2
17thSmoke Break
18thTeam Smiley
19thTripods
20thUnleash

EMEA

Currently in progress. Game three of six complete.

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstPlayers37
SecondRedragon25
Third40%Worse32
FourthPassion28
Fifth2o225
SixthStay Healthy24
SeventhLVH21
EightTeam Listen21
NinthTheBoys19
10thBacalhau16
11thMade In Heaven13
12thTHREE DRAGONS12
13thMcDudes12
14thNeedMoreBoolets11
15thForbidden7
16thCALM6
17thZephyrs eKittens5
18thRats4
19thHabibis4
20thMYTH Esports2

APAC North

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstYOKOYARI70 (Qualified)
SecondNSD GAMING60
ThirdHOAX56
FourthSoleil Gaming51
FifthMellst47
SixthBABO44
SeventhRINNE eSports41
EightHello World36
NinthLucky 734
10thSYSTEM eSports30
11thMayobura29
12thGROW Gaming28
13thCOR LEONIS esports27
14thLFT Lumine24
15thO2 esports18
16thDT17
17thEGJP Gaming16
18thNEW PARADOX12
19thTeam Nemophila11
20thINS10

APAC South

PlacementTeamTotal Points
FirstMnK60 (Qualified)
SecondTom Yum Kangaroo56
ThirdRemarkable Team55
FourthUchiha Clan53
FifthAUV-X51
SixthShadow 369047
SeventhNoCredit45
EightKeep Going Gaming43
NinthCHICKEN PARMI42
10thGod Hand34
11thWAWA28
12thFinal Crazy27
13thCAT23
14thRT Xerxes17
15thFatnegy17
16thMXF16
17thThe Scrim Cord14
18thMDY RED10
19thDRG7
20thFBK WEEE9

Related

ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier One scores and standings
ALGS Year 4 teams confirmed, Respawn reaffirms commitment to Apex esports

ALGS PLQ Format

The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all rounds of the tournament, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier, and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.

Each round of the tournament prior to the Semifinals will feature four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six game series, once again using the standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League, while the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.

Following all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, the next top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split 1 of the Pro League, with all other participating teams will begin Split 1 in the Challenger Circuit.

Author

Justin-Ivan Labilles
Freelance Writer for Dot Esports covering Apex Legends, League of Legends, and VALORANT. Justin has played video games throughout all of his life, starting his esports writing career in 2022 at The Game Haus. When he's not spectating matches, he can easily be found grinding the ranked ladder.