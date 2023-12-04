ALGS Year 4: Preseason Qualifier 2 scores and standings

The Apex Legends Global Series begins Split One in Jan. 2024. 22 teams have been directly invited to each region’s Pro League, with the last eight spots decided through the Preseason Qualifiers, and PSQ 2 is here.

The second PSQ runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4 in all four major regions: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific North, and Asia-Pacific South. Each tournament runs as a single-elimination format, with the first place team earning the sole prize of a Pro League spot for Year Four.



Even if a team fails to get first place in any of the four PSQ tournaments, there is still another way to qualify for the Pro League. Each team’s final weekly placement earns them Preseason Qualifier Points, a cumulative score that will decide the last four teams to enter Year Four of the ALGS, making each map and lobby count.

Who qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PSQ 2?

Who will get a shot at glory? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Apex Legends Global Series

The four teams who have qualified for Year 4 of the ALGS via PLQ 2 are:

North America (To be decided)

EMEA (To be decided)

APAC North YOKOYARI

APAC South MnK



ALGS Year 4 PSQ 2 standings for all regions

North America

Round one of NA PSQ 2 begins 2pm CT.

Placement Team Total Points First Boys Second Chadimus Prime Third Denver Thuggets Fourth Donut Shop Fifth EVYLUTION Sixth GKS Seventh Gucky Eight Hanging Around Ninth ICON 10th Lbj 11th N9ne Lies Esports 12th Oversleepers 13th PEN5 14th Purple Slushee 15th Running Late 16th S2 17th Smoke Break 18th Team Smiley 19th Tripods 20th Unleash

EMEA

Currently in progress. Game three of six complete.

Placement Team Total Points First Players 37 Second Redragon 25 Third 40%Worse 32 Fourth Passion 28 Fifth 2o2 25 Sixth Stay Healthy 24 Seventh LVH 21 Eight Team Listen 21 Ninth TheBoys 19 10th Bacalhau 16 11th Made In Heaven 13 12th THREE DRAGONS 12 13th McDudes 12 14th NeedMoreBoolets 11 15th Forbidden 7 16th CALM 6 17th Zephyrs eKittens 5 18th Rats 4 19th Habibis 4 20th MYTH Esports 2

APAC North

Placement Team Total Points First YOKOYARI 70 (Qualified) Second NSD GAMING 60 Third HOAX 56 Fourth Soleil Gaming 51 Fifth Mellst 47 Sixth BABO 44 Seventh RINNE eSports 41 Eight Hello World 36 Ninth Lucky 7 34 10th SYSTEM eSports 30 11th Mayobura 29 12th GROW Gaming 28 13th COR LEONIS esports 27 14th LFT Lumine 24 15th O2 esports 18 16th DT 17 17th EGJP Gaming 16 18th NEW PARADOX 12 19th Team Nemophila 11 20th INS 10

APAC South

Placement Team Total Points First MnK 60 (Qualified) Second Tom Yum Kangaroo 56 Third Remarkable Team 55 Fourth Uchiha Clan 53 Fifth AUV-X 51 Sixth Shadow 3690 47 Seventh NoCredit 45 Eight Keep Going Gaming 43 Ninth CHICKEN PARMI 42 10th God Hand 34 11th WAWA 28 12th Final Crazy 27 13th CAT 23 14th RT Xerxes 17 15th Fatnegy 17 16th MXF 16 17th The Scrim Cord 14 18th MDY RED 10 19th DRG 7 20th FBK WEEE 9

ALGS PLQ Format

The Preseason Qualifiers use a single-elimination format for all rounds of the tournament, with teams earning Preseason Qualifier Points based on their final placement. All teams are randomly seeded for the first Preseason Qualifier, and randomly distributed into lobbies of 20 teams for round one.

Each round of the tournament prior to the Semifinals will feature four matches, with half on Storm Point and half on World’s Edge. Scoring for placement and kills follows the standard ALGS ruleset, with the top 10 teams in each lobby advancing to the next round, and the bottom 10 eliminated from the tournament.

The Semifinals and Finals lobbies of each region compete in a six game series, once again using the standard ALGS scoring rules. The team with the highest cumulative score after the last round will be crowned winner of the Preseason Qualifier and be invited to participate in the Pro League, while the rest of the lobby will be ranked by their final round scores, earning Preseason Qualifier Points.

Following all four Preseason Qualifier tournaments, the next top four teams in each region by cumulative points earned throughout the qualifiers will also qualify for Split 1 of the Pro League, with all other participating teams will begin Split 1 in the Challenger Circuit.