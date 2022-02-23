ALGS roster change tracker: Split 2

With the Apex Legends Global Series Pro League Split Two just a few days away, fans might be wondering where all these new team names came from and what the squads are looking like in the second split.
For those fans, here’s a tracker of all the changes that teams in NA and EMEA made from the end of Split One until now. Players have been dropped, signed, or traded. New orgs have entered the scene and acquired old rosters. And a few teams have disbanded (or, in the case of Noble, had their entire organization implode).
This roster change overview will stay up-to-date as teams continue to look for the upper hand to qualify for the Split Two Playoffs and the Year Two championship beyond that.
North America
New teams in Pro League: Last Minute, Nightmare, Washed, RCO Esports, Optimal Ambition, Start a Fight, D A B, TDG, Literally Vibing, and LMK
Teams from Split One that disbanded: Noble, Knights, Absolute Monarchy, SXG, SHEEEEEEESH, and BenchWarmers
Bad Boys
Players in: FarmerLucas
Players out: forceewut
Senior Service
Players in: Pettyboss, Moohnee
Players out: daviswave
FURIA
Players in: Pandxrz
Players out: Hackulo
100 Thieves
Players in: RNG_Vaxlon
Players out: Vein
Team Liquid
Players in: KNIGHTS_Gild
Players out: TL Flanker
All Glory Gaming
Name change: All Glory Gaming acquired the former LegacyMX roster.
Elev8
Players in: Golden
Players out: solve
Dexterity Gaming
Players in: Sung, stompez, wave
SCRY
Name change: SCRY is the former roster of Estral Esports.
PremierGG
Players in: KNIGHTS_Asura
Players out: TOR_Hill
Renegades
Players in: ImMadness
Players out: RNG_Vaxlon
Lazarus
Players in: GsBird
Players out: ZDavis
CLX
Players in: Vein
Players out: Luxford
Buff Pathfinder
Players in: KIMCHILEE
Players out: Mamba
Charlotte Phoenix
Players in: eRA_bowswer
Players out: Kotigami
Ghost Gaming
Players in: ImpulsiveDream, Rakkinishu
Players out: Pandxrz, ImMadness
CLG
Players in: Mamba
Players out: GsBird
Unlucky
Players out: kasellos (will fill for the team until a new third member is found)
Europe, Middle East, and Africa
New teams in Pro League: T-Rex, SSD, and VCTRY Esports
Teams from Split One that disbanded: Clean and uwuowocatboys
Dead Inside
Players in: Exens, NAKAM3N
Players out: Stanyyy, Fyzu
Mutariuum
Name change: Mutariuum acquired the former YungMoneyGuild roster.
Players in: Unlucky
Players out: NexX (bench)
Fenerbahçe Esports
Players in: Klache
Players out: Cathryan (bench)
Rascals
Players in: Denzaay
Players out: pyradice
Solaris
Name change: Solaris acquired the former Les cités de France roster.
Team Empire
Name change: Team Empire acquired the former MajorPushers roster.
Players in: Maliwan
Players out: fitoo
69iQ
Players in: 69iQ_Naghz
Players out: 69iQ_SMEGGYTOE
Vexed Gaming
Name change: Vexed Gaming acquired the former Ethernal roster.
Cynical
Name change: Cynical was the former NAVI roster
Players in: Urban
Players out: MaxStrafe
Outplayed
Players in: Willemkh
Players out: Streamiii
Kungarna
Players in: Badoli
Players out: KNG_maydeelol
GMT
Players in: MaxStrafe
Players out: Badoli
Na’Vi
Name change: Na’Vi acquired the former Myztro roster.
Players out: MaxStrafe, Neshh, and Kouhia
Horizon Union
Name change: Horizon Union acquired the former Top Dogs roster.
Phoenix Legacy
Players in: Of_Importance
Players out: MISTER ARTHER
Name1ess
Name change: Name1ess was formerly known as DungeonMast33rs.
Players in: 7ozzzus
Players out: Exens
Magicians
Players in: fitoo, Stanyyy
Players out: 7ozzzus, Maliwan