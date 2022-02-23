ALGS roster change tracker: Split 2

Can't keep track of all the player swaps and name changes? We've got you covered.

With the Apex Legends Global Series Pro League Split Two just a few days away, fans might be wondering where all these new team names came from and what the squads are looking like in the second split.

For those fans, here’s a tracker of all the changes that teams in NA and EMEA made from the end of Split One until now. Players have been dropped, signed, or traded. New orgs have entered the scene and acquired old rosters. And a few teams have disbanded (or, in the case of Noble, had their entire organization implode).

This roster change overview will stay up-to-date as teams continue to look for the upper hand to qualify for the Split Two Playoffs and the Year Two championship beyond that.

North America

New teams in Pro League: Last Minute, Nightmare, Washed, RCO Esports, Optimal Ambition, Start a Fight, D A B, TDG, Literally Vibing, and LMK

Teams from Split One that disbanded: Noble, Knights, Absolute Monarchy, SXG, SHEEEEEEESH, and BenchWarmers

Bad Boys

Players in: FarmerLucas

Players out: forceewut

Senior Service

Players in: Pettyboss, Moohnee

Players out: daviswave

FURIA

Players in: Pandxrz

Players out: Hackulo

100 Thieves

Players in: RNG_Vaxlon

Players out: Vein

Team Liquid

Players in: KNIGHTS_Gild

Players out: TL Flanker

All Glory Gaming

Name change: All Glory Gaming acquired the former LegacyMX roster.

Elev8

Players in: Golden

Players out: solve

Dexterity Gaming

Players in: Sung, stompez, wave

SCRY

Name change: SCRY is the former roster of Estral Esports.

PremierGG

Players in: KNIGHTS_Asura

Players out: TOR_Hill

Renegades

Players in: ImMadness

Players out: RNG_Vaxlon

Lazarus

Players in: GsBird

Players out: ZDavis

CLX

Players in: Vein

Players out: Luxford

Buff Pathfinder

Players in: KIMCHILEE

Players out: Mamba

Charlotte Phoenix

Players in: eRA_bowswer

Players out: Kotigami

Ghost Gaming

Players in: ImpulsiveDream, Rakkinishu

Players out: Pandxrz, ImMadness

CLG

Players in: Mamba

Players out: GsBird

Unlucky

Players out: kasellos (will fill for the team until a new third member is found)

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

New teams in Pro League: T-Rex, SSD, and VCTRY Esports

Teams from Split One that disbanded: Clean and uwuowocatboys

Dead Inside

Players in: Exens, NAKAM3N

Players out: Stanyyy, Fyzu

Mutariuum

Name change: Mutariuum acquired the former YungMoneyGuild roster.

Players in: Unlucky

Players out: NexX (bench)

Fenerbahçe Esports

Players in: Klache

Players out: Cathryan (bench)

Rascals

Players in: Denzaay

Players out: pyradice

Solaris

Name change: Solaris acquired the former Les cités de France roster.

Team Empire

Name change: Team Empire acquired the former MajorPushers roster.

Players in: Maliwan

Players out: fitoo

69iQ

Players in: 69iQ_Naghz

Players out: 69iQ_SMEGGYTOE

Vexed Gaming

Name change: Vexed Gaming acquired the former Ethernal roster.

Cynical

Name change: Cynical was the former NAVI roster

Players in: Urban

Players out: MaxStrafe

Outplayed

Players in: Willemkh

Players out: Streamiii

Kungarna

Players in: Badoli

Players out: KNG_maydeelol

GMT

Players in: MaxStrafe

Players out: Badoli

Na’Vi

Name change: Na’Vi acquired the former Myztro roster.

Players out: MaxStrafe, Neshh, and Kouhia

Horizon Union

Name change: Horizon Union acquired the former Top Dogs roster.

Phoenix Legacy

Players in: Of_Importance

Players out: MISTER ARTHER

Name1ess

Name change: Name1ess was formerly known as DungeonMast33rs.

Players in: 7ozzzus

Players out: Exens

Magicians

Players in: fitoo, Stanyyy

Players out: 7ozzzus, Maliwan