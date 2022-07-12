ALGS is second-most ‘talked about’ esports league on Twitter in 2022

The ALGS has serious momentum rolling into the third year of the competition.

Days after the conclusion of the Apex Legends Global Series Championship, the tournament series continues to set new benchmarks for itself. Following strong viewership numbers and successfully putting on an event in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019, the ALGS made serious noise on Twitter as well.

According to Rishi Chadha, global head of content and gaming content partnerships for Twitter, the ALGS is the second-most talked-about esports league on Twitter so far in 2022. It’s the first time the ALGS has made one of Chadha’s semi-regular Twitter round-ups tracking the tweets about esports events and teams.

Switching over to esports, here are the most talked about esports leagues. @lolesports & @ATVI_AB each take 2 spots on the list, and a massive congrats to @PlayApexEsports for making the list for the first time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IUJpwGwmac — Rishi Chadha (@RdotChadha) July 12, 2022

The list also featured multiple League of Legends leagues, with the CBLOL and LCK taking first and third, respectively. The Call of Duty League and Overwatch League rounded out the top five.

While there’s no doubt that Apex Legends remains one of the most popular games on the market, the esports scene remains in a growing stage. It’s buoyed along by the game’s successful pros also being some of its most popular content creators, but COVID significantly derailed the ALGS in 2020.

Now, with the third year of the competition on the horizon and more indicators that there remains significant interest in the game and the esports scene, the ALGS and Apex will look to prove that the game can enter the upper echelon of esports. While games like League and CS:GO remain at the top of the esports food chain, Apex offers a unique battle royale experience with its hero-shooter elements and match point format.

It remains to be seen if that formula can provide even bigger and better numbers, but the esports growth up to this point is undeniable.