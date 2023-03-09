ALGS broadcast gives 2 beloved Apex casters their shot while popular personality steps away

Some new faces will grace the screens of viewers who tune into Split Two of the Apex Legends Global Series in the coming weeks, while at least one major part of ALGS broadcasts over the last several years will be missing.

The new split will see the return of several popular casters and personalities to the ALGS desk, and there will be two new additions. Rafael “DiA” Ruiz and Ben “Zephyr” Fossitt will both be major parts of Pro League broadcasts moving into the new split.

I cried when I got this email.



It's no secret that my dream has been to commentate the best #ApexLegends in the world, and it's a privilege to do so this Split of the #ALGS. pic.twitter.com/gIl2lTz9fE — Rafael ‘DiA’ Ruiz (@esports_DiA) March 9, 2023

Both DiA and Zephyr are no strangers to pro Apex. The duo has become known as some of the preeminent casters in the game’s tier-two scene, frequently casting ALGS Challenger Circuit days, Pro League qualifiers, and other third-party tournaments like Esports Arena’s Series E and the Oversight circuit. Both have also had stints moonlighting for Pro League before, sometimes appearing on B streams for different regions.

Both are known for their energy and passion for the game, as well as their lack of fear to make things goofy every once in a while.

The two hardest working casters in the biz, @ZephyrCasts and @esports_DiA pic.twitter.com/yg8GVIYK5I — Adam Snavely | Mercuutio (@GGSnavely) December 31, 2022

With the duo is now a part of the proper ALGS casting setup for Split Two, that does mean that someone needed to make way for them. And perhaps most surprisingly to many ALGS fans, that person is Jon “Falloutt” Kefaloukos, the ex-Gears of War pro who in many ways had become the face of the ALGS broadcast over the last several years.

Addressing ALGS fans on his Twitter account, Falloutt thanked many for their well-wishes and dismay at seeing him not be a part of the Split Two broadcast team before talking about how he’s taking a break from casting after four years of his presence on ALGS broadcasts.

Sharing with mixed emotions that for the first time in 4 yrs, I'm taking a break from casting ALGS this PL split



Y'all know how passionate I am about casting Apex, but life & God had other plans for the time being



Working hard BTS to finalize those plans, can’t wait to share ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ude6kszrZ0 — Jon Kefaloukos 🇬🇷 (@Falloutt) March 9, 2023

Falloutt promised to let fans know about future casting plans that are still in flux but said he had other ideas to fill the time while not casting ALGS matches this next split.

“I’ve been just an esports Shoutcaster for a very long time, and am passionate about doing more to have a broader impact on Apex and the world,” Falloutt noted in his tweet thread. “Can’t wait to share more plans for that.” Falloutt also specifically congratulated both DiA and Zephyr on finally getting their shot in the Pro League, echoing the sentiment that they’ve been two of the hardest-working casters in the business over the last couple of years and that they deserve the chance.

With the broadcast team set for Split Two, all that’s left for fans is to wait for this weekend when the ALGS returns on March 10 in South America and March 11 for most other regions.