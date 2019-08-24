Abilities leaked for potential upcoming Apex character Reckoner

The Iron Crown patch brought a lot of new content to Apex Legends, including 14 characters who were accidentally published to the battle royale’s files. One data miner reveals the 12th legend on the list, Reckoner.

Youtuber and popular data miner The Gaming Merchant shared his thoughts in today’s video, which highlights everything you need to know about Reckoner, the Self-Sacrificing Romantic.

In the video, the data miner explains that Reckoner is likely not far into the development process. The character’s skills, however, are in a class of its own compared to some of the other leaked legends. By promoting a “rush first, think second playstyle,” Reckoner’s kit definitely involves a lot of self-sacrifice.

Here are what the legend’s abilities might look like.

Passive ability: Shield Blast

Breaking shields will emit an explosion, damaging nearby enemies.

This might be one of the most interesting passive abilities among all the legends. This promotes an aggressive play style, where a player will actually be rewarded from rushing into enemies and taking damage.

The Gaming Merchant even suggests that a potential play would be to rush into enemies, get your shield broken and then use one shield cell only to repeat the process. This would deal multiple AoE explosions and force enemies to try and counter Reckoner’s self-sacrifice.

Tactical ability: Shield Stealer

Fire an energy beam that drains enemy shields and charges your own. This ability will likely require you to hit an opponent with a projectile, demanding more skill than the average legend’s abilities.

“I am constantly talking about how important it is to build a health advantage in Apex Legends, and this ability allows you to literally steal health from your enemies,” The Gaming Merchant said.

Ultimate ability: Gravity Orb

Throw a slow-moving gravity orb that bends the trajectory of nearby attacks.

Reckoner’s ultimate will likely be used to rush an enemy with moving cover, where all of the opponent’s bullets will warp around the orb. Again, this promotes an aggressive playstyle, which is the opposite of the current defensive meta.

The data miner admits that all of this information is speculation, and Respawn is liable to change the character at any time.

With 12 leaked characters down, data miners will be revealing the last two in the next few days.