Where to trade Breadclaw and Chipclaw in Another Crab’s Treasure

When exploring Another Crab’s Treasure’s vast ocean, you might sometimes encounter items such as the Breadclaw and Chipclaw. These items say in their description that they can be traded for Microplastics, the main form of currency in-game needed to level up and buy items, but not where to exchange them.

If you explore every nook and cranny during the first few hours of gameplay, you can find a lot of Breadclaw, among other valuable items, but getting rid of them can be confusing. So where exactly do you need to go to get rid of them?

Another Crab’s Treasure: Where to sell items

Get rid of all your junk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t be able to sell anything, such as the Breadclaw, Clipclaw, or whatever else you have in your inventory until you reach New Carcinia. This is the biggest city in Another Crab’s Treasure and is reached naturally while playing the main story. You arrive in this city after taking down the Duchess in her castle.

In total, it took me around four hours and three boss fights to get there. When you reach the city, the game really opens up. You get access to many stores and items and finally begin the treasure hunt in the game’s name.

When you arrive in New Carcinia, you must talk to many NPCs until the Shrimp Pawn Shop opens in the Lower Crust. When it does, you are greeted with a cutscene proclaiming trash day, and you can finally get rid of your junk for those precious Microplastics.

There are also several other valuable stores in the area, which give you weapon upgrades, inventory increases, and much more. Be sure to save your microplastics for the correct item, considering how hard it is to find them.

