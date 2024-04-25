crab wearing suit under water in a town in another crabs treasure
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nintendo (YouTube)
Category:
Another Crab's Treasure

What is the Purple Crystal currency in Another Crab’s Treasure, and what is it used for?

Weird little things.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

There are plenty of items to collect in Another Crab’s Treasure, but the game doesn’t tell you how to use any of them. This includes the rare-to-find, but incredibly useful Purple Crystals you can get from ore deposits and boss enemies.

Recommended Videos

The currency is useless for most of the early-game, but you shouldn’t ignore it. If you see any purple ore nodes, break them. Be sure to look out for enemies with a purple glow on their heads as well, as these creatures also drop Purple Crystals.

So, what exactly are Purple Crystals used for in Another Crab’s Treasure? And why is it so important to collect them?

How to use Purple Crystals in Another Crab’s Treasure

another crab's treasure skill board requires purple crystals to upgrade
Skill board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need Purple Crystals to unlock new skills in Another Crab’s Treasure. You must reach the Moon Snail’s Domain to use them, and you need to return to this area to unlock new abilities when they become available.

You find the Moon Snail’s Domain naturally while playing the game, after reaching Fort Slacktide and getting the Fishing Line grappling hook, which opens up much more of the map. You reach the Moon Snail after fighting a small miniboss called the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder. It’s also how you unlock fast travel.

When you talk to the Moon Snail, the skill tree appears, and you can use any Purple Crystals you have to buy powerups for your hermit crab. The first few cost five crystals each, which increases to 20+ afterward, so grab as many Purple Crystals as you can find on your adventure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
purple bock another crabs treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure, showing Kril running in front of a metal garage door.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing Kril jumping up with his fork above his head. He wears a Tin Can on his back.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
purple bock another crabs treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure, showing Kril running in front of a metal garage door.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing Kril jumping up with his fork above his head. He wears a Tin Can on his back.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.