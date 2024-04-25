What is the Purple Crystal currency in Another Crab’s Treasure, and what is it used for?

There are plenty of items to collect in Another Crab’s Treasure, but the game doesn’t tell you how to use any of them. This includes the rare-to-find, but incredibly useful Purple Crystals you can get from ore deposits and boss enemies.

Recommended Videos

The currency is useless for most of the early-game, but you shouldn’t ignore it. If you see any purple ore nodes, break them. Be sure to look out for enemies with a purple glow on their heads as well, as these creatures also drop Purple Crystals.

So, what exactly are Purple Crystals used for in Another Crab’s Treasure? And why is it so important to collect them?

How to use Purple Crystals in Another Crab’s Treasure

Skill board. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need Purple Crystals to unlock new skills in Another Crab’s Treasure. You must reach the Moon Snail’s Domain to use them, and you need to return to this area to unlock new abilities when they become available.

You find the Moon Snail’s Domain naturally while playing the game, after reaching Fort Slacktide and getting the Fishing Line grappling hook, which opens up much more of the map. You reach the Moon Snail after fighting a small miniboss called the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder. It’s also how you unlock fast travel.

When you talk to the Moon Snail, the skill tree appears, and you can use any Purple Crystals you have to buy powerups for your hermit crab. The first few cost five crystals each, which increases to 20+ afterward, so grab as many Purple Crystals as you can find on your adventure.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more