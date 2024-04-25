crab wearing suit under water in a town in another crabs treasure
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nintendo (YouTube)
Category:
Another Crab's Treasure

Should you sell the Pristine Pearl in Another Crab’s Treasure? Answered

Just another useless item?
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

Another Crab’s Treasure has a habit of dumping you with a lot of junk you have no idea how to use. One of the items is the Pristine Pearl, apparently made for royalty.

You get the Pristine Pearl as a key item when adventuring around The Shallows. During your quest to recover your home from the Loan Shark, the Duchess of the area tasks you with finding and returning the pearl to her. You get it after exploring the Slacktide Outskirts, but when you come to return it to the Duchess, the area is destroyed.

You then have an option to sell it. However, like items in other soulslike games, the Pristine Pearl may be used further down the line. So, should you get rid of it?

Another Crab’s Treasure: Should you sell the Pristine Pearl?

Crab holding a spork in Another Crab's Treasure
A little crab with big choices. Image via Aggro Crab

There is no reason to keep the Pristine Pearl in Another Crab’s Treasure; you can sell it immediately at the Shrimp Pawn Shop for 100 Microplastics.

I’ve played the game for over 30 hours, beaten the main story, collected all the shells, and got very close to unlocking every achievement and fighting all the secret bosses, and I have found no use for the Pristine Pearl.

Like some items in Dark Soulsthe pearl is described as important but is actually a gag item with no use. So, don’t be like me and hold onto it. Get rid of it.

If there is an actual use for it, though, in a secret I might have missed, or if someone in the community finds a use for it later down the line, we will update this article.

Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.