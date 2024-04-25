Should you sell the Pristine Pearl in Another Crab’s Treasure? Answered

Another Crab’s Treasure has a habit of dumping you with a lot of junk you have no idea how to use. One of the items is the Pristine Pearl, apparently made for royalty.

You get the Pristine Pearl as a key item when adventuring around The Shallows. During your quest to recover your home from the Loan Shark, the Duchess of the area tasks you with finding and returning the pearl to her. You get it after exploring the Slacktide Outskirts, but when you come to return it to the Duchess, the area is destroyed.

You then have an option to sell it. However, like items in other soulslike games, the Pristine Pearl may be used further down the line. So, should you get rid of it?

Another Crab’s Treasure: Should you sell the Pristine Pearl?

A little crab with big choices. Image via Aggro Crab

There is no reason to keep the Pristine Pearl in Another Crab’s Treasure; you can sell it immediately at the Shrimp Pawn Shop for 100 Microplastics.

I’ve played the game for over 30 hours, beaten the main story, collected all the shells, and got very close to unlocking every achievement and fighting all the secret bosses, and I have found no use for the Pristine Pearl.

Like some items in Dark Souls, the pearl is described as important but is actually a gag item with no use. So, don’t be like me and hold onto it. Get rid of it.

If there is an actual use for it, though, in a secret I might have missed, or if someone in the community finds a use for it later down the line, we will update this article.

