How to solve the magnet puzzle in Flotsam Vale in Another Crab’s Treasure

Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

Outside of its challenging boss fights, Another Crab’s Treasure has a few tricky puzzles that are a pain to deal with, most of which stem from the Flotsam Vale level and its electric magnets.

You encounter the first magnetic puzzle shortly after opening the electric gate as part of the main story, and no matter what you try to do, it feels like there’s no way to get through it. I was baffled when I came across it for the first time, and it took me a bit of button-mashing to work out the solution.

When you finally figure it out, you might feel a little dumbfounded, considering how simple the solution is. But if you’re still having issues, don’t be discouraged. Here’s exactly what to do.

Another Crab’s Treasure: How to solve the magnet puzzle in Flotsam Vale

To solve the magnet puzzle in Another Crab’s Treasure, head to the machine next to the red magnet and interact with it. It spews out a Spring shell you can attach to Kril.

Pick it up, then head under the red glow of the magnet. You might notice the Spring on Kril’s tail begin to shake. You need to press the Block button, which is the L1 button on a controller, for Kril to curl up. If you do this correctly, Kril shoots up into the air and onto the magnet.

You can then use your new elevated position to drop down onto the higher platform and grab the Fuse. Inserting the Fuse into the power switch near the magnet activates it and forces it to move. Using Block again, with a Spring shell attached to Kril, you get stuck in the magnet beam and can travel with it until it reaches a far-off area. You can then continue your quest.

