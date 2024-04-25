How to get the F Key off of Shellfish Desires in Another Crab’s Treasure

In Another Crab’s Treasure, there are 69 precious shells scattered across the multiple worlds you can discover, and one of them, the F Key, is hiding in plain sight.

These shells all have unique stats and some are better than others. The F Key is a special shell located above Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of the main city. It’s above an NPC that sells rare Shells, Costumes, and other vital features useful for achievement hunters and game completionists alike.

While you can see it shining alluringly, when you search the area, you’ll struggle to find a way to jump up and grab it. So, how on earth do you get it to fall?

Another Crab’s Treasure: How to get the F Key shell

Use your Fishing Line to pull down the F Key shell in Another Crab’s Treasure from the keyboard above the Shellfish Desires store in Upper Crust.

Hold down the left mouse button on a keyboard or LT on a controller, then aim your Fishing Line hookshot at the F key to yank it down toward you. You can also use this technique to pull any shell in your direction mid-fight if it’s out of reach.

Once it falls, you can equip it to check off one of the 69 shells you can find in-game. The F Key shell has no special powers and can Pop Off, which shoots a few projectiles at an opponent per Umami charge. It’s more of a meme shell, like the Among Us imposter you can buy from the store under it.

