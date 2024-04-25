Another Crab's Treasure: How to get the F Key shell
Another Crab's Treasure

How to get the F Key off of Shellfish Desires in Another Crab’s Treasure

F to pay respects.
Adam Newell
Published: Apr 25, 2024

In Another Crab’s Treasure, there are 69 precious shells scattered across the multiple worlds you can discover, and one of them, the F Key, is hiding in plain sight.

These shells all have unique stats and some are better than others. The F Key is a special shell located above Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of the main city. It’s above an NPC that sells rare Shells, Costumes, and other vital features useful for achievement hunters and game completionists alike.

While you can see it shining alluringly, when you search the area, you’ll struggle to find a way to jump up and grab it. So, how on earth do you get it to fall?

Another Crab’s Treasure: How to get the F Key shell

Use your Fishing Line to pull down the F Key shell in Another Crab’s Treasure from the keyboard above the Shellfish Desires store in Upper Crust.

Hold down the left mouse button on a keyboard or LT on a controller, then aim your Fishing Line hookshot at the F key to yank it down toward you. You can also use this technique to pull any shell in your direction mid-fight if it’s out of reach.

Once it falls, you can equip it to check off one of the 69 shells you can find in-game. The F Key shell has no special powers and can Pop Off, which shoots a few projectiles at an opponent per Umami charge. It’s more of a meme shell, like the Among Us imposter you can buy from the store under it.

Read Article How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
purple bock another crabs treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure, showing Kril running in front of a metal garage door.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing Kril jumping up with his fork above his head. He wears a Tin Can on his back.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.