Traveling on foot across the world of Another Crab’s Treasure is impossible. Some areas are inescapable later on without fast travel, so knowing how to unlock the ability to teleport your way across the map is vital.

While most of the early game can be a breeze, the difficulty scales up much later as the world locks you within specific biomes. Without fast traveling, you’ll be stuck inside them for good, so finding out how to fast travel is essential to completing the story or returning to earlier levels to find missed secret items.

For those looking to learn how to fast travel in Another Crab’s Treasure, look no further. Here is what you need to do.

How to unlock fast travel in Another Crab’s Treasure

You unlock fast travel in Another Crab’s Treasure quite early, and depending on your skill level, you will come across it within the first hour or several hours after making your way through the main story.

Once you reach Fort Slacktide and get the Fishing Line grappling hook, you will enter a new area outside the Fort leading you down a small pathway to the Moon Snail’s Domain. Once you reach this area, you can talk to the Moon Snail, who will gift you the ability to fast travel using the various seashells across the map.

Because it’s story-related, you must push yourself through the first few hours to reach this area. There isn’t a reason to use fast travel until later unless you are exploring all over the place, so take your time getting here so you don’t miss out on any valuable collectibles or unlockables.

