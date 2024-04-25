A character stands in the Moon Snail's domain in Another Crab's Treasure.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Another Crab's Treasure

How to Fast Travel in Another Crab’s Treasure

Zooming.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

Traveling on foot across the world of Another Crab’s Treasure is impossible. Some areas are inescapable later on without fast travel, so knowing how to unlock the ability to teleport your way across the map is vital.

Recommended Videos

While most of the early game can be a breeze, the difficulty scales up much later as the world locks you within specific biomes. Without fast traveling, you’ll be stuck inside them for good, so finding out how to fast travel is essential to completing the story or returning to earlier levels to find missed secret items.

For those looking to learn how to fast travel in Another Crab’s Treasure, look no further. Here is what you need to do.

How to unlock fast travel in Another Crab’s Treasure

fast travel another crabs treasure
Nice travels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock fast travel in Another Crab’s Treasure quite early, and depending on your skill level, you will come across it within the first hour or several hours after making your way through the main story.

Once you reach Fort Slacktide and get the Fishing Line grappling hook, you will enter a new area outside the Fort leading you down a small pathway to the Moon Snail’s Domain. Once you reach this area, you can talk to the Moon Snail, who will gift you the ability to fast travel using the various seashells across the map.

Because it’s story-related, you must push yourself through the first few hours to reach this area. There isn’t a reason to use fast travel until later unless you are exploring all over the place, so take your time getting here so you don’t miss out on any valuable collectibles or unlockables.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
purple bock another crabs treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure, showing Kril running in front of a metal garage door.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing Kril jumping up with his fork above his head. He wears a Tin Can on his back.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
purple bock another crabs treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure, showing Kril running in front of a metal garage door.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing Kril jumping up with his fork above his head. He wears a Tin Can on his back.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.