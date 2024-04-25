Kril, a small red hermit crab, dodges an attack from a much larger crab wielding two chopsticks.
Another Crab's Treasure

Another Crab's Treasure Shell Insurance explained: How to keep your favorite shells

Insure your shells to ensure you won't lose them.
Rachel Samples
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

Shells are a big deal in Another Crab’s Treasure. Not only are they your primary source of defense, they also grant you special abilities for combat. That’s why when you find your favorite shell, you won’t want to let it go so easily.

Luckily for players, there’s a way to insure all of your shells so you can ensure (see what I did there?) you won’t ever lose your favorite home.

Another Crab’s Treasure: What is Shell Insurance?

A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure, showing Kril in a Cult of the Lamb outfit standing in front of Shellfish Desires.
Look for Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Normally in Another Crab’s Treasure, if you die you lose the shell you were wearing when you respawn. To get your shell back, you’ll have to visit the location where you died and pick it up. But if you die before recovering your junk, that shell is gone, and you’ll need to find another one in the wild. Some shells only spawn in only a handful of locations, making them hard to recover. Shell Insurance allows you to respawn with whatever shell you’ve insured.

To insure a shell in Another Crab’s Treasure, you need to have reached the sparkling city of New Carcinia and visit Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust. Speak to the Shellfish Greeter, who will then give you the option to insure any shell you’ve collected. This process will cost you Microplastic, though, and some shells are more expensive to insure than others.

How to spawn with different insured shells in Another Crab’s Treasure

Once you’ve handed over Microplastic in exchange for insurance, you’ll be able to respawn with whatever shell you purchased coverage for. But first, you need to select it from the Shell Collection tab at Moon Snail Shells. To do so, follow these steps:

  • Enter any Moon Snail Shell.
  • Select “Shell Collection”
    • Any insured shell will have a grey pin icon in the top right corner of the shell icon.
  • Choose the insured shell you’d like to respawn with.
    • Your chosen shell will have a blue pin icon in the top right corner of the icon.
  • The next time you respawn at a Moon Snail Shell, you’ll spawn with the shell you’ve selected.

How much does each shell cost to insure?

Shells can range from 500 Microplastics to thousands, depending on how difficult it is to find them and how strong they are in combat. The shells you can purchase from Shellfish Desires, like the Felix Cube or the Impostor shells, automatically come insured, so you won’t have to worry about paying extra to cover them.

Here’s how much it costs to insure each shell in Another Crab’s Treasure.

ShellNameCost to Insure
The soda can from Another Crabs treasure, a pink shiny canSoda Can500 Microplastic
The Bottle Cap shell from Another Crabs treasure, a blue capBottle Cap500 Microplastic
An in-game image of Tin Can from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of the Tin Can shellTin Can1,500 Microplastic
An in-game image of the Shot Glass from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of the Shot Glass shellShot Glass650 Microplastic
A banana peel from Another Crab's TreasureBanana Peel200 Microplastic
An in-game image of the Party Hat from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of the Party Hat shellParty Hat200 Microplastic
An in-game image of the Coconut from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of the Coconut shellCoconut3,750 Microplastic
An in-game image of the Tea Cup shell from Another Crab's Treasure, showing the stats of an upside down Tea CupTeacup2,500 Microplastic
The Sauce Nozzle, a green cap with red sauce coming out of it, in Another Crab's Treasure.Sauce Nozzle500 Microplastic
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing the thimble shell and its statsThimble600 Microplastic
A bebop cup, an upside-down paper cup with a blue and green swirly design.Bebop Cup1,250 Microplastic
The Tennis Ball shell from Another Crab's Treasure, a tennis ball with a hole in one side.Tennis Ball750 Microplastic
The F shell, a "F" key cap, from Another Crab's TreasureF3,000 Microplastic
A mason jar in Another Crab's Treasure, a short glass jar that is upside down.Mason Jar750 Microplastic
A salt shaker with a jagged edge on the bottom.Salt Shaker3,500 Microplastic
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing the Conchiglie shell and its statsConchiglieN/A
Bartholomew, a rubber ducky with a pirate hat, in Another Crab's TreasureBartholomewN/A
A broken disco ball in Another Crab's TreasureDisco Ball10,000 Microplastic
A pink, upside-down baby shoe with white laces and soles.Baby ShoeN/A
A hermit crab shell with a menacing face on the side, a shout-out to Slowbro from PokemonLil’ BroN/A
A blue Matryoshka doll in Another Crab's Treasure. It wears pink clothes and has blonde hair.Matryoshka (L)N/A
A smaller Matryoshka doll in Another Crab's Treasure. It wears pink and blue clothes and has blonde hair.Matryoshka (M)N/A
The smallest Matryoshka doll in Another Crab's Treasure. It wears orange clothing and has blonde hair.Matryoshka (S)N/A
A beige shuttlecock in Another Crab's TreasureShuttlecockN/A
The Felix Cube shell, what resembles a colorful rubix cube, in Another Crab's Treasure.Felix CubeN/A
A piggy bank shell in Another Crab's TreasurePiggy BankN/A
An upside down bronze trophy, a shell in Another Crab's TreasureTrophyN/A
A screenshot of a red Imposter shell from Another Crab's Treasure, a throwback to Among UsImpostorN/A
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing the a red solo cup and its statsLil’ Red Cup1,000 Microplastic
The Wafer Cone shell and its stats page from Another Crab's Treasure. The Wafer cone resembles an upside down ice cream coneWafer Cone2,500 Microplastic
The Yoccult shell from Another Crab's Treasure, an upside-down yogurt container.Yoccult1,500 Microplastic
A coffee pod shell from Another Crab's TreasureCoffee Pod700 Microplastic
A broken egg shell sits upside downEgg Shell2,750 Microplastic
An upside down and chipped coffee mug in Another Crab's TreasureCoffee Mug5,000 Microplastic
A Cascadia Roll from Another Crab's Treasure, a sushi rollCascadia Roll600 Microplastic
A Ham Tin shell from Another Crab's Treasure, showing an upside-down can of ham and its statsHam Tin10,000 Microplastic
A human-shaped skull in Another Crab's TreasureSkull7,500 Microplastic
A blue crab, the Crab Husk shell, in Another Crab's TreasureCrab Husk500 Microplastic
A yellow LEGO brick, the LEGAL Brick Shell, in Another Crab's TreasureLEGAL Brick750 Microplastic
A rusty, metal spring in Another Crab's TreasureSpring750 Microplastic
A red busted shotgun shell from Another Crab's treasure.Shotgun Shell500 Microplastic
A yellow rubber duck, a shell in Another Crab's TreasureRubber Duck750 Microplastic
A red Boxing Glove in Another Crab's TreasureBoxing Glove5,000 Microplastic
An upside-down carboard box with blue tape across the bottom.Cardboard Box1,000 Microplastic
A blue, square tissue box with a triangular pattern on it.Tissue Box6,500 Microplastic
A valve, a yellow pipe with a red round handle, in Another Crab's TreasureValve7,500 Microplastic
A green toy truck with a yellow container equipped on the back.Dumptruck8,500 Microplastic
An ink cartridge, with a pink top and black bottom.Ink Catridge4,500 Microplastic
A gacha capsule with a pink top and a white bottomGacha Capsule5,000 Microplastic
A swirly lightbulb in Another Crab's TreasureLightbulb9,000 Microplastic
An old, beige computer mouse, a shell in Another Crab's TreasureMouse2,500 Microplastic
A Nintendo 64 cartridge, with "Going Under" written across the front.Going Under 649,000 Microplastic
A dirty, upside down sock with blue and red stripes at the ankle.Sock3,000 Microplastic
An old doll head, molded by the sea.Doll Head7,500 Microplastic
A yellow service bell, like one you may find in a hotel.Service Bell7,500 Microplastic
A red party popper with "party" written on it.Party Popper2,500 Microplastic
A yellow sponge with an angry face, reminiscent of the Scrub Daddy productScrub Aggie4,000 Microplastic
A set of dentures, opened wide, in Another Cran's TreasureDentures500 Microplastic
An orange, upside-down prescription pill bottle in Another Crab's TreasurePill Bottle 3,500 Microplastic
An orange detergent cap with grooves along the side in Another Crab's TreasureDetergent Cap7,500 Microplastic
A roll of toilet paper in Another Crab's TreasureUltrasoft5,000 Microplastic
An upside-down Champagne Flute, that can be worn as a shellChampagne Flute4,500 Microplastic
A dish scrubber, with blue fronds at the top.Dish Scrubber2,500 Microplastic
A snow globe with a penguin inside in Another Crab's TreasureSnow Globe9,000 Microplastic
A metallic, closed-face helmet in Another Crab's TreasureKnight’s Helmet25,000 Microplastic
