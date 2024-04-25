Shells are a big deal in Another Crab’s Treasure. Not only are they your primary source of defense, they also grant you special abilities for combat. That’s why when you find your favorite shell, you won’t want to let it go so easily.

Luckily for players, there’s a way to insure all of your shells so you can ensure (see what I did there?) you won’t ever lose your favorite home.

Another Crab’s Treasure: What is Shell Insurance?

Look for Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Normally in Another Crab’s Treasure, if you die you lose the shell you were wearing when you respawn. To get your shell back, you’ll have to visit the location where you died and pick it up. But if you die before recovering your junk, that shell is gone, and you’ll need to find another one in the wild. Some shells only spawn in only a handful of locations, making them hard to recover. Shell Insurance allows you to respawn with whatever shell you’ve insured.

To insure a shell in Another Crab’s Treasure, you need to have reached the sparkling city of New Carcinia and visit Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust. Speak to the Shellfish Greeter, who will then give you the option to insure any shell you’ve collected. This process will cost you Microplastic, though, and some shells are more expensive to insure than others.

How to spawn with different insured shells in Another Crab’s Treasure

Once you’ve handed over Microplastic in exchange for insurance, you’ll be able to respawn with whatever shell you purchased coverage for. But first, you need to select it from the Shell Collection tab at Moon Snail Shells. To do so, follow these steps:

Enter any Moon Snail Shell.

Select “Shell Collection” Any insured shell will have a grey pin icon in the top right corner of the shell icon.

Choose the insured shell you’d like to respawn with. Your chosen shell will have a blue pin icon in the top right corner of the icon.

The next time you respawn at a Moon Snail Shell, you’ll spawn with the shell you’ve selected.

How much does each shell cost to insure?

Shells can range from 500 Microplastics to thousands, depending on how difficult it is to find them and how strong they are in combat. The shells you can purchase from Shellfish Desires, like the Felix Cube or the Impostor shells, automatically come insured, so you won’t have to worry about paying extra to cover them.

Here’s how much it costs to insure each shell in Another Crab’s Treasure.

Shell Name Cost to Insure Soda Can 500 Microplastic Bottle Cap 500 Microplastic Tin Can 1,500 Microplastic Shot Glass 650 Microplastic Banana Peel 200 Microplastic Party Hat 200 Microplastic Coconut 3,750 Microplastic Teacup 2,500 Microplastic Sauce Nozzle 500 Microplastic Thimble 600 Microplastic Bebop Cup 1,250 Microplastic Tennis Ball 750 Microplastic F 3,000 Microplastic Mason Jar 750 Microplastic Salt Shaker 3,500 Microplastic Conchiglie N/A Bartholomew N/A Disco Ball 10,000 Microplastic Baby Shoe N/A Lil’ Bro N/A Matryoshka (L) N/A Matryoshka (M) N/A Matryoshka (S) N/A Shuttlecock N/A Felix Cube N/A Piggy Bank N/A Trophy N/A Impostor N/A Lil’ Red Cup 1,000 Microplastic Wafer Cone 2,500 Microplastic Yoccult 1,500 Microplastic Coffee Pod 700 Microplastic Egg Shell 2,750 Microplastic Coffee Mug 5,000 Microplastic Cascadia Roll 600 Microplastic Ham Tin 10,000 Microplastic Skull 7,500 Microplastic Crab Husk 500 Microplastic LEGAL Brick 750 Microplastic Spring 750 Microplastic Shotgun Shell 500 Microplastic Rubber Duck 750 Microplastic Boxing Glove 5,000 Microplastic Cardboard Box 1,000 Microplastic Tissue Box 6,500 Microplastic Valve 7,500 Microplastic Dumptruck 8,500 Microplastic Ink Catridge 4,500 Microplastic Gacha Capsule 5,000 Microplastic Lightbulb 9,000 Microplastic Mouse 2,500 Microplastic Going Under 64 9,000 Microplastic Sock 3,000 Microplastic Doll Head 7,500 Microplastic Service Bell 7,500 Microplastic Party Popper 2,500 Microplastic Scrub Aggie 4,000 Microplastic Dentures 500 Microplastic Pill Bottle 3,500 Microplastic Detergent Cap 7,500 Microplastic Ultrasoft 5,000 Microplastic Champagne Flute 4,500 Microplastic Dish Scrubber 2,500 Microplastic Snow Globe 9,000 Microplastic Knight’s Helmet 25,000 Microplastic

