The promotional art for Another Crab's Treasure, featuring Kril wearing a soda can as a shell and turning towards the camera.
Image via Aggro Crab
Another Crab's Treasure

Another Crab's Treasure release countdown: Exact start time and date

Not long for a crabtastic adventure.
Adam Newell
Published: Apr 25, 2024 04:52 am

Another Crab’s Treasure is the adorable but strangely horrifying indie Soulslike that will leave you with a large ocean to explore full of adventure and secrets, and you don’t have that much longer until you can play it.

If you’re excited to dive into this indie darling, we have the full details on when you can expect to get access to the game. It’ll only be available digitally at launch, meaning everyone will gain access at once.

You won’t have to wait much longer.

When does Another Crab’s Treasure release?

A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing Kril jumping up with his fork above his head. He wears a Tin Can on his back.
Not long to wait. Image via Aggro Crab

Another Crab’s Treasure will release on all major platforms on April 25 at 11am CT/ 5pm GMT / 12pm ET. For those who don’t want to buy it outright, it will also be included as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console.

Below, you’ll find our countdown timer, which keeps track of exactly how many hours are left before the game goes live, and a list of release times for multiple regions. We hope you find it helpful!

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
0
:
0
5
:
3
6
:
1
9
Time zoneRelease date
Pacific Standard TimeJan. 30, 9am
Mountain Standard TimeJan. 30, 10am
Central Standard TimeJan. 30, 11am
Eastern Standard TimeJan. 30, 12pm
Greenwich Mean TimeJan. 30, 5pm
Central European TimeJan. 30, 6pm
Eastern European TimeJan. 30, 7pm

Another Crab’s Treasure launches on PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

