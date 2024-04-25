Another Crab’s Treasure release countdown: Exact start time and date

Another Crab’s Treasure is the adorable but strangely horrifying indie Soulslike that will leave you with a large ocean to explore full of adventure and secrets, and you don’t have that much longer until you can play it.

Recommended Videos

If you’re excited to dive into this indie darling, we have the full details on when you can expect to get access to the game. It’ll only be available digitally at launch, meaning everyone will gain access at once.

You won’t have to wait much longer.

When does Another Crab’s Treasure release?

Not long to wait. Image via Aggro Crab

Another Crab’s Treasure will release on all major platforms on April 25 at 11am CT/ 5pm GMT / 12pm ET. For those who don’t want to buy it outright, it will also be included as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console.

Below, you’ll find our countdown timer, which keeps track of exactly how many hours are left before the game goes live, and a list of release times for multiple regions. We hope you find it helpful!

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 0 : 0 5 : 3 6 : 1 9

Time zone Release date Pacific Standard Time Jan. 30, 9am Mountain Standard Time Jan. 30, 10am Central Standard Time Jan. 30, 11am Eastern Standard Time Jan. 30, 12pm Greenwich Mean Time Jan. 30, 5pm Central European Time Jan. 30, 6pm Eastern European Time Jan. 30, 7pm

Another Crab’s Treasure launches on PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more