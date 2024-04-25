Another Crab’s Treasure release countdown: Exact start time and date

Another Crab’s Treasure is the adorable but strangely horrifying indie Soulslike that will leave you with a large ocean to explore full of adventure and secrets, and you don’t have that much longer until you can play it.
If you’re excited to dive into this indie darling, we have the full details on when you can expect to get access to the game. It’ll only be available digitally at launch, meaning everyone will gain access at once.
You won’t have to wait much longer.
When does Another Crab’s Treasure release?
Another Crab’s Treasure will release on all major platforms on April 25 at 11am CT/ 5pm GMT / 12pm ET. For those who don’t want to buy it outright, it will also be included as part of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Console.
Below, you’ll find our countdown timer, which keeps track of exactly how many hours are left before the game goes live, and a list of release times for multiple regions. We hope you find it helpful!
|Time zone
|Release date
|Pacific Standard Time
|Jan. 30, 9am
|Mountain Standard Time
|Jan. 30, 10am
|Central Standard Time
|Jan. 30, 11am
|Eastern Standard Time
|Jan. 30, 12pm
|Greenwich Mean Time
|Jan. 30, 5pm
|Central European Time
|Jan. 30, 6pm
|Eastern European Time
|Jan. 30, 7pm
Another Crab’s Treasure launches on PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.