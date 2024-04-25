hermit crab in a can in another crab’s treasure
Another Crab's Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure: How to respec your stats and reset levels

Reset everything.
Adam Newell
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

We all make mistakes sometimes. In Another Crab’s Treasure, it’s easy to invest your early-game resources into leveling up the wrong stat, and you’ll be forced to face the consequences. So, knowing how to reset your character is vital to surviving the later stages and creating a hermit crab that suits your playstyle.

Thankfully, there is a way to respec Kril to reinvest your levels into new stats, but you need to do some grinding first and get a bit lucky to find the resources required to unlock it.

How to reset stats in Another Crab’s Treasure

shark egg inventory screen in another crabs treasure
Respec egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reset your stats in Another Crab’s Treasure, you first need to find an item called Shark Egg. You can randomly find them across levels or buy them at the Shrimp Pawn shop in Lower Crust for a couple of hundred microplastics.

Only a finite number of Shark Eggs are available, so when you respec Kril, carefully decide whether you want to use it now or later.

level up screen another crabs treasure
Reset those levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a Shark Egg, go to any Moon Snail waypoint and select the Level Up menu. From here, you can see a recycle icon next to the confirm option. Click it, and Kril instantly uses a Shark Egg. Your stats reset back to zero, and you won’t be able to leave the menu until you confirm your new stat distribution.

You cannot get any of your microplastics back when you reset your stats, and you cannot reset your level. So, it is sadly impossible to get all your hard-earned microplastics back to buy an item or two.

Read Article How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
purple bock another crabs treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to destroy Umami Purple Blocks in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure, showing Kril running in front of a metal garage door.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
A screenshot from Another Crab's Treasure showing Kril jumping up with his fork above his head. He wears a Tin Can on his back.
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to beat the Polluted Platoon Pathfinder
Rachel Samples Rachel Samples Apr 25, 2024
