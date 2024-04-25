Another Crab’s Treasure: How to respec your stats and reset levels

We all make mistakes sometimes. In Another Crab’s Treasure, it’s easy to invest your early-game resources into leveling up the wrong stat, and you’ll be forced to face the consequences. So, knowing how to reset your character is vital to surviving the later stages and creating a hermit crab that suits your playstyle.

Thankfully, there is a way to respec Kril to reinvest your levels into new stats, but you need to do some grinding first and get a bit lucky to find the resources required to unlock it.

How to reset stats in Another Crab’s Treasure

Respec egg. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To reset your stats in Another Crab’s Treasure, you first need to find an item called Shark Egg. You can randomly find them across levels or buy them at the Shrimp Pawn shop in Lower Crust for a couple of hundred microplastics.

Only a finite number of Shark Eggs are available, so when you respec Kril, carefully decide whether you want to use it now or later.

Reset those levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have a Shark Egg, go to any Moon Snail waypoint and select the Level Up menu. From here, you can see a recycle icon next to the confirm option. Click it, and Kril instantly uses a Shark Egg. Your stats reset back to zero, and you won’t be able to leave the menu until you confirm your new stat distribution.

You cannot get any of your microplastics back when you reset your stats, and you cannot reset your level. So, it is sadly impossible to get all your hard-earned microplastics back to buy an item or two.

