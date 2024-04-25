Another Crab’s Treasure: How to open the electrical garage door in Flotsam Vale

If you’re a seasoned explorer playing through Another Crab’s Treasure, you’ve likely come across an electricity-powered garage door in Flotsam Vale and may be wondering how to open it.

As you explore this level, you’ll come across a metal door, with a pipe, light switch, and electrified outlet next to it. A tennis ball blocks the tube, and when you try to flip the switch, nothing happens. It’s not immediately clear what you need to do to open the door, but before you can do so, you need to progress further along in the story.

Opening the electricity-powered garage door in Flotsam Vale, explained

You won’t be able to open the garage door in Flotsam Vale until you’ve turned in all three treasure map pieces at the cereal box in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia. After you’ve done so, a cutscene will play, and the NPCs assisting you in your journey will tell you to visit the Scuttleport of Flotsam Vale, the Moon Snail Shell closest to the door.

Before you attempt to open the electricity-generated garage door in Another Crab’s Treasure, fast-travel to the Shipping Port Moon Snail Shell and head towards the door. Once you arrive, you’ll see Firth, the blue hermit crab you met in New Carcinia. If you look to the left of the garage door, you’ll notice that the tennis ball once covering the pipe next to the electrical switch is gone, as shown in the video below.

Video by Dot Esports

To open the electrical door in Flotsam Vale, follow these steps:

Flip the switch next to the pipe where the tennis ball once was. A Plug Fuse, a new type of shell, will emerge from the pipe. Equip the electrical plug. Head to the electrified outlet located to the right of the door. When the game prompts you to insert the plug into the outlet, do so. The door will automatically open afterward.

Be careful when entering the room behind the door; there will be several enemy crabs with screwdriver hammers. It’s a close-quarters area, meaning it’s easy to take a beating or two if you’re not careful. Take it from me: I waltzed in without respecting the size of the room and promptly died as a result.

You won’t want to miss out on the Blue-collar outfit. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inside the room will be several cabinets with items hidden inside. Look specifically for a golden item in the middle of the room. This will be the Blue-collar outfit, which dresses Kril in a bright yellow safety vest.

