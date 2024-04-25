Another Crab’s Treasure: All outfits and where to find them

Outfits look like simple cosmetics in Another Crab’s Treasure. They’re purely aesthetic and don’t have any uses or provide additional effects for Kril when equipped.

You can’t find every outfit at the start of the game, though, with most of them locked behind boss fights, exploring, or purchasing them in a store. There isn’t even a list like there is with shells, so it’s impossible to know how many outfits exist until you come across them all.

To help you on your journey or to see what’s on offer, here’s the full list of outfits we have discovered when playing Another Crab’s Treasure, their location, and all additional details.

Full list of outfits in Another Crab’s Treasure

Plastic Poncho

Basic start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Given to you at the start when picking up the Fork for the first time.

Captain

Captain’s orders. Screenshot by Dot Esports Captain my Captain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: The Shallows, in the cave where Captain Nephro runs from during the first boss fight.

Rainbow Crabltalism

Pride. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Maid Kril

What on earth!? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Midnight

Black and White. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Mr. Kril

Money Money Money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blackout Poncho

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Shell my Shell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Ivory Poncho

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Cult Leader

Cult Phenomenon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Sunlight

Praise the Sun! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: The Sands Between. Spawn at the Central Vista Moon Shell and head directly east. You will come across some cliffs with a purple Umami block you need to break with the Mantis Punch Adaptation. Head forward after breaking the block and take your next right. The Sunlight outfit will be beside a plastic firepit.

Intern

Make sure you get the coffee order right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Expired Grove, Curdled Village

Cowfishboy

This shell ain’t big enough for the both of us. Screenshot by Dot Esports Cowboy Land. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Flotsam Vale, Company Town. Hidden in a house in the first little town area you come across.

Krillonaire

Mega Bucks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: The Unfathom, shortly after coming across the chest full of money.

Exiled Flame

This one’s spooky. Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t fall off the edge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dr. Kril

Location: In the Unfathom. Look for a ledge next to three green, glowing anemones on the map.

Doctor in the Shell? Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for Dr. Kril outside of the Fragmented Viaduct Moon Snail Shell location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: In the Bleached Glade, just before the bridge located outside of the Fragmented Viaduct Moon Snail Shell, as shown in the map above.

More outfits and their locations will be added as we find them.

