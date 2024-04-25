Another Crab’s Treasure: All outfits and where to find them

Outfits look like simple cosmetics in Another Crab’s Treasure. They’re purely aesthetic and don’t have any uses or provide additional effects for Kril when equipped.
You can’t find every outfit at the start of the game, though, with most of them locked behind boss fights, exploring, or purchasing them in a store. There isn’t even a list like there is with shells, so it’s impossible to know how many outfits exist until you come across them all.
To help you on your journey or to see what’s on offer, here’s the full list of outfits we have discovered when playing Another Crab’s Treasure, their location, and all additional details.
Full list of outfits in Another Crab’s Treasure
Plastic Poncho
Location: Given to you at the start when picking up the Fork for the first time.
Captain
Location: The Shallows, in the cave where Captain Nephro runs from during the first boss fight.
Rainbow Crabltalism
Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.
Maid Kril
Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.
Midnight
Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.
Mr. Kril
Blackout Poncho
Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.
Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.
Ivory Poncho
Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.
Cult Leader
Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.
Sunlight
Location: The Sands Between. Spawn at the Central Vista Moon Shell and head directly east. You will come across some cliffs with a purple Umami block you need to break with the Mantis Punch Adaptation. Head forward after breaking the block and take your next right. The Sunlight outfit will be beside a plastic firepit.
Intern
Location: Expired Grove, Curdled Village
Cowfishboy
Location: Flotsam Vale, Company Town. Hidden in a house in the first little town area you come across.
Krillonaire
Location: The Unfathom, shortly after coming across the chest full of money.
Exiled Flame
Dr. Kril
Location: In the Unfathom. Look for a ledge next to three green, glowing anemones on the map.
Location: In the Bleached Glade, just before the bridge located outside of the Fragmented Viaduct Moon Snail Shell, as shown in the map above.
More outfits and their locations will be added as we find them.