Kril, a small red hermit crab, dodges an attack from a much larger crab wielding two chopsticks.
Image via Aggro Crab
Category:
Another Crab's Treasure

Another Crab’s Treasure: All outfits and where to find them

Dress sharp.
Adam Newell
  and 
Rachel Samples
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:00 am

Outfits look like simple cosmetics in Another Crab’s Treasure. They’re purely aesthetic and don’t have any uses or provide additional effects for Kril when equipped.

Recommended Videos

You can’t find every outfit at the start of the game, though, with most of them locked behind boss fights, exploring, or purchasing them in a store. There isn’t even a list like there is with shells, so it’s impossible to know how many outfits exist until you come across them all.

To help you on your journey or to see what’s on offer, here’s the full list of outfits we have discovered when playing Another Crab’s Treasure, their location, and all additional details.

Full list of outfits in Another Crab’s Treasure

Plastic Poncho

Plastic Poncho outfit, a green plastic neck scarf, in Another Crab's Treasure
Basic start. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Given to you at the start when picking up the Fork for the first time.

Captain

Location: The Shallows, in the cave where Captain Nephro runs from during the first boss fight.

Rainbow Crabltalism

Rainbow Crabltalism in Another Crab's Treasure, a rainbow bandana.
Pride. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Maid Kril

another crab maid kril outfit
What on earth!? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Midnight

The Midnight outfit in Another Crab's Treasure, which turns Kril completely white and dresses him in a black tunic.
Black and White. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Mr. Kril

mr. kril another crab treasure
Money Money Money. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Blackout Poncho

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

blackout poncho another crab outfit
Shell my Shell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Ivory Poncho

A basic white poncho is wrapped around Kril's neck in Another Crab's Treasure.

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Cult Leader

The Cult Leader outfit, which dresses Kril in a white afro with a red scarf, in Another Crab's Treasure
Cult Phenomenon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Purchased from Shellfish Desires in the Upper Crust of New Carcinia.

Sunlight

Sunlight dark souls outfit in Another Crab's Treasure
Praise the Sun! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: The Sands Between. Spawn at the Central Vista Moon Shell and head directly east. You will come across some cliffs with a purple Umami block you need to break with the Mantis Punch Adaptation. Head forward after breaking the block and take your next right. The Sunlight outfit will be beside a plastic firepit.

Intern

The Intern outfit in Another Crab's Treasure, showing Kril dressed as a female intern with blonde hair.
Make sure you get the coffee order right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Expired Grove, Curdled Village

Cowfishboy

Location: Flotsam Vale, Company Town. Hidden in a house in the first little town area you come across.

Krillonaire

The Krillionaire outfit exchanges Kril's green bandana for one that is a dollar bill in Another Crab's Treasure
Mega Bucks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: The Unfathom, shortly after coming across the chest full of money.

Exiled Flame

Dr. Kril

Location: In the Unfathom. Look for a ledge next to three green, glowing anemones on the map.

Location: In the Bleached Glade, just before the bridge located outside of the Fragmented Viaduct Moon Snail Shell, as shown in the map above.

More outfits and their locations will be added as we find them.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to solve the magnet puzzle in Flotsam Vale in Another Crab’s Treasure
another crab magnet puzzle
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to solve the magnet puzzle in Flotsam Vale in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to respec your stats and reset levels
hermit crab in a can in another crab’s treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to respec your stats and reset levels
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get the F Key off of Shellfish Desires in Another Crab’s Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure: How to get the F Key shell
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to get the F Key off of Shellfish Desires in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to solve the magnet puzzle in Flotsam Vale in Another Crab’s Treasure
another crab magnet puzzle
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to solve the magnet puzzle in Flotsam Vale in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Another Crab’s Treasure: How to respec your stats and reset levels
hermit crab in a can in another crab’s treasure
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab’s Treasure: How to respec your stats and reset levels
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Read Article How to get the F Key off of Shellfish Desires in Another Crab’s Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure: How to get the F Key shell
Category: Another Crab's Treasure
Another Crab's Treasure
How to get the F Key off of Shellfish Desires in Another Crab’s Treasure
Adam Newell Adam Newell Apr 25, 2024
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
Author
Rachel Samples
Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?