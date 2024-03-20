Alone in the Dark: How to solve the Medicine Bottle Astrology puzzle in Cassandra’s Room

By the time you’re gathering the missing boiler plate pieces in Alone in the Dark, you should have a decent grasp on the way puzzles tend to function in this game. Even so, that doesn’t stop the Medicine Bottle puzzle in Cassandra’s room from being a huge challenge.

This puzzle tasks you with deciphering a three-digit astrology symbol padlock, just like the one in Perosi’s room did. However, while you will still use Perosi’s Journal as a reference to convert numbers into astrology symbols, the method needed to figure out those three numbers is totally different.

This time around, you need to figure out a puzzle centered around four medicine bottles. Here is how to solve the medicine bottle puzzle in Alone in the Dark and get the boiler plate piece locked in Cassandra’s room.

Gathering the pieces of the medicine bottle puzzle in Alone in the Dark

One of the four bottles needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you go into Cassandra’s room after returning from the Hateful Mound, you will find a note called “Your Medicine” sitting on the desk. Inside the note, it is revealed that Cassandra’s medicine is in a locked box in Lottie’s room. Next to the note is another medicine bottle that you should pick up.

Also in Cassandra’s room, you will see a strange beaker display rack with two medicine bottles already on it. You have the third from Cassandra’s desk where you found the note, but you need the fourth before you can actually solve the puzzle.

Head down to Lottie’s room like the note said, and you will find a locked medicine box on her desk. Next to the box, pick up and read Lottie’s Diary which will reveal that she saw Grace playing with the key in the Grand Parlour near the destroyed piano.

This is where you find the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports Quite the fancy key. Screenshot by Dot Esports I feel like I could have broken it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way to the Parlour, and you can find the Medicine Box Key on the ground just behind the destroyed piano. Return to Lottie’s Room with the key, and you can unlock the medicine box to get “Dr. Jenkins’ Lozenges,” which is the fourth and final medicine bottle needed to solve the puzzle and get the Boiler plate from Cassandra’s Room.

How to solve the Medicine Bottle puzzle in Alone in the Dark

Begin by placing the two medicine bottles from your inventory onto the rack in Cassandra’s room. There are two key traits of the bottles that are needed to solve this puzzle, the first one being the numbers on the bottles.

If you rotate the bottles around, you can see that there is a number somewhere on each bottle. One says “No. 1 Alcohol” just below its name, one says “2 Vital Vitamins,” one says “5 oz. Ointment,” and one says “7 acting ingredients.” Rearrange the bottles so that they are in number order from left to right. Some of the bottles have the number right on the front of the label, and others require some rotating to see—make sure you’re rotating the bottles.

Once the bottles are ordered from lowest to highest number, rotate them all so that the number is facing forward. This won’t necessarily mean that the label is facing forward, but that’s okay. There are four bottles, but only three input slots on the padlock. When each bottle has its number facing forward, you will see that some bottles have a streak of rot on the same side as the number.

This rot near the numbers tells which three bottles are needed for the solution: The second, third, and fourth bottles. The numbers on these bottles are two, five, and seven.

The correct order for the bottles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because this is another astrology symbol padlock, 2-5-7 is not an acceptable code, and you need to once again use Perosi’s Journal to transcribe these three digits into astrology symbols. As shown in the journal, 2-5-7 turns into Pisces, Gemini, Leo: the second, fifth, and seventh symbols on the wheel.

2-5-7. Screenshot by Dot Esports Pisces, Gemini, Leo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head over to the padlock on Cassandra’s dresser and input Pisces, Gemini, Leo in that order, and the dresser will unlock, allowing you to grab the missing Boiler plate piece displayed inside.

