Who is Mayor Setter in Alan Wake 2?

When you are playing through Alan Wake 2, you might notice that there are various mayoral campaign set-ups spread out across the different areas that you can explore whilst playing as Saga.

The set-ups all sing the praises of candidate Mayor Setter, but who is this elusive mayor, and why are they such a popular choice? The answer might surprise you, but I can promise you that it’s the best possible surprise.

We are going to be looking at how to go about finding Mayor Setter, as well as who the political behemoth is in Alan Wake 2 and what rewards you can get from finding them.

The campaign promotion for Mayor Setter in Alan Wake 2

Mayor Setter’s campaign material can be found all over the place as you play as Saga. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As soon as you arrive in Bright Falls whilst playing as Saga, you are likely to spot these bright red, white, and blue mayoral campaign stands. The all-American setup is particularly eye-catching and features an easel with a poster along with a desk that has some nifty campaign buttons and flyers.

It’s all par for the course when it comes to campaigning politicians, but there is something rather different about Mayor Setter. They’re not exactly fond of the public eye. Like I said, not exactly the norm for a budding mayor.

Despite being a mysterious public figure, Mayor Setter is clearly a well-loved icon in Bright Falls and the surrounding areas. You can find these political stands in each area (except for Cauldron Lake), so it is safe to say that there is plenty of support for the candidate, seeing as so many people are willing to canvas for them.

There is a way to finally meet the mayor in the game, though there are a few specific steps that you need to follow to do so.

How to find Mayor Setter in Alan Wake 2

Head to Suomi Hall once you have progressed in the narrative as Saga. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you visit the Valhalla Nursing Home, you will see that there is another campaign stand near the main entrance of the Wellness Centre. I’m not sure if this happens in every play-through, but when I played this part of the game, Saga made a comment about having to go and see who this infamous Mayor Setter is by visiting Suomi Hall in Watery.

I continued playing through the entire Valhalla Nursing Home section of the game rather than heading over to Watery straight away, but I’m assuming that you can probably go there at any time from this point on. It doesn’t really matter when you go there, but be aware that the first time that you visit Suomi Hall, Mayor Setter won’t be there as Ahti will be singing on the stage instead.

When you want to go and pay Mayor Setter a visit, head over to Suomi Hall, which is marked clearly on the map above. It is easy to find, as you will be right next to the building when you first arrive in Watery.

Who is Mayor Setter in Alan Wake 2?

It would seem that Mayor Setter is indeed a good boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Head inside Suomi Hall, and you will see the mayor sitting quietly on the stage. It turns out that he really isn’t your run-of-the-mill politician because he is, in fact, a dog. No wonder he is so well-loved. If only more places were willing to elect dogs as their representatives. The world would be a much better place.

Rewards for finding Mayor Setter

You will get a trophy/achievement and a Charm for petting Mayor Setter. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As well as being a generally amazing moment, there are also two rewards for finding Mayor Setter and giving him pets. You will get an achievement called “The Nice Things in Life,” which is awarded specifically for petting Mayor Setter.

The Mayor Setter Charm is incredibly handy when it comes to finding resources. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You also get a Charm for Saga’s bracelet once you have pet Mayor Setter. It is called the Mayor Setter Charm, and it has a unique buff that will mark any resources and points of interest directly onto Saga’s map when it is equipped.

I like that the Charm that you get from petting the dog has a buff that is similar to a skill that a dog might have, particularly a working dog breed, which is what Mayor Setter seems to be. It’s a nice touch, but it’s also a super useful Charm to have on hand, as it can sometimes be tough to find resources during the game. This is the case even more so when you are playing on a higher difficulty level, where supplies are much more scarce.

With all this in mind, I would definitely advise going to Suomi Hall to find Mayor Setter to pet him. Respectfully, of course. He is still a government representative, after all. No matter what your views might be on Mayor Setter’s political stances, the one thing that we can all agree on is that he is the best boy who deserves all the pets.