This Alan Wake 2 screenshot proves exactly why you should use an SSD

After the Alan Waker 2 developers insisted PC players use an SSD for the best performance, one player has proven them exactly right by sharing a screenshot of a very blobby mess that’s really supposed to be a human body on an autopsy table.

Even before a new game launches, devs will ensure they list the minimum and recommended system requirements players must meet to play optimally without any issues. For Alan Wake 2, which launched on Oct. 27, the devs insisted players use SSDs because AW2 will launch and load faster, and they provide a smooth experience.

Unfortunately for one AW2 player, they learned this lesson the hard way after a body in the morgue didn’t load correctly and instead appeared as a grey, featureless blob.

You can tell it’s supposed to be a human from its rough shape, but it looks anything but a body that should be in a general morgue and one that belongs in Area 51. Or even a monster from old PlayStation One games, which is pretty accurate.

While it is amusing, it does make for a lackluster gaming experience, as AW2 is supposed to be a horror-survival game with gore and realism. But if you’re not into that, then using an HDD for AW2 may be on your side, as you’ll miss the meatier parts of the horror story.

So, if you’re into this, an HDD is not recommended because you’ll miss all Alan Wake 2’s adrenaline-pumping gore. But at least you’ll get a laugh or two.

Despite the laughs and the less-than-thrilling cutscenes, this Alan Wake 2 player did go some way to proving why the devs continuously stressed the importance of an SSD. It also shows just how far gaming has come, even in the last few years, and suggests SSDs should be part of minimum system requirements for every game.

But if you’re like me, where horror has you running to turn on all the lights, the HDD may be the way to go for these games because, let’s face it, blobs are much less scary.