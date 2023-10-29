Is Max Payne in Alan Wake 2? – Answered

As Alan Wake 2 is part of the Remedyverse, Remedy Entertainment’s interconnected narrative, there are plenty of references to Control throughout the game. But what about Max Payne?

The Max Payne series was also developed by Remedy, leading some to question whether the neo-noir is also part of the connected universe and whether its rugged protagonist makes an appearance in Alan Wake 2. In fact, fans think they may have already spotted the detective in Alan Wake 2.

Is Alex Casey Max Payne in Alan Wake 2?

There’s quite a resemblance | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Max Payne is not in Alan Wake 2.

Fans have speculated that FBI Agent Alex Casey could be Max Payne in Alan Wake 2. This theory makes sense, as Remedy’s Creative Director Sam Lake plays both Casey and Payne, lending his face to the two characters. Additionally, both are voiced by James McCaffrey.

Unfortunately, and I hate to burst your bubble, Lake confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in Aug. 2023 that Max Payne isn’t part of the Remedy Connected Universe to which Alan Wake belongs, and that both Max Payne and Quantum Break are not part of the developer’s plans.

Lake did go on to say, however, that he loved audiences coming up with their own theories and doesn’t want to shoot them down. “We are making questions possible and giving ideas to people that they can then form their own theories,” Lake told the publication. “I think that’s very much part of the fun.”

So while Alex Casey may certainly look and sound like Max Payne, it seems these detectives are two different characters altogether.

