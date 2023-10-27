Devs reveal Alan Wake 2 won’t have just one, but two expansions

Alan Wake 2 has only just arrived, but already we have news on what the next chapters of this unfolding universe will be—and perhaps when we’ll be able to embark on these new adventures.

The team behind Alan Wake has unveiled their plans for post-launch content following this release of the sequel and it will include not just one expansion but two—so look forward to a lot of Alan Wake to come in 2024.

These new additions to Alan Wake 2 will be paid DLC called Night Springs and The Lake House. Both of these additions are unique but will look to add new wrinkles to the story.

For Night Springs players will enter the fictional world of Night Springs, a TV show inside the Alan Wake universe where they will see familiar faces from the main game. The description for this expansion would seem to indicate that the story in Night Springs will be completely self-contained from the main happenings.

The Lake House appears to have more impact on the Alan Wake 2 story. This expansion will let players check out a new Lake House location from the perspective of Alan Wake and Saga Anderson.

“The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong,” a description for the expansion reads.

Sadly, no date has been shared for when exactly players can get their hands on these new chapters, however, given Alan Wake 2 literally launches today we’d guess that you still have a lot of content to enjoy first before worrying about DLC.

Similarly, there is no word on how much these expansions will cost only that they will be paid expansions. Given that they are paid we expect they each should bring a decent amount of content to the game.

