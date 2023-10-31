Alan Wake 2 Initiation 2 Casey walkthrough: How to complete the subway

In the first truly extended puzzle within Alan Wake 2‘s Dark Place, the subway system underneath the Dark Place version of New York City brings players to their first experience of the Plot Board, and Initiation 2 Casey can trip you up.

Here is a walkthrough through the chapter Initiation 2 Casey in Alan Wake 2, and the long subway system that defines the section.

Alan Wake 2: How to complete the subway puzzle in Initiation 2 Casey

The chapter begins just after Alan has that moment in the Talk Show Studio in front of all the televisions, moments after getting the Angel Lamp and learning how it works. As you walk outside of the studio and into this dark version of New York, the payphone sets everything off.

How to get into Caldera Street Station in Alan Wake 2

After going to the payphone and accepting the call, a voice tells Alan to get to the Caldera Street Station, a subway station close by. As the player gets to the station, the sign for it is there, but the entrance is nowhere to be found. It requires a charge from the Angel Lamp to appear, and there are two notable light sources in the area: a car behind a locked gate to the right of the station, and down an alleyway to the left of the station.

For a full rundown of the puzzle to get into the subway, we have an in-depth guide on how to open Caldera Street Station. To simplify, it revolves around getting both light sources in the Angel Lamp, first by collecting the one by the car through the upper walkways, then coming back to collect the second. That will allow the player to both open the subway entrance and create the subway tracks.

How to complete the subway section of Alan Wake 2

The Caldera Street Station after it’s fully opened. | Image by Dot Esports

How to complete the Caldera Station scene

This is where the puzzles and chaos truly begin for this chapter. After watching an Echo of Casey, Alan realizes he can use a story thread and adapt the Dark Place to his whim. Follow the instructions to both learn how the Plot Board works, and change the setting for Alan to continue on in the subway. In this case, choose the Missing FBI agent option for the Caldera Station scene.

How to complete the Collapsed Tunnel scene

Get onto the tracks and keep traveling until you hit a Break Room, where you can save. Then, cross through the broken train and follow the open train tracks to get to the Collapsed Tunnel scene. Using the same story thread that we have, use the Plot Board to add Missing FBI agent to the Collapsed Tunnel scene.

Watch the Echo nearby before going down the newly opened path to the right. It will lead to an area blocked off by a train cart, but removing the light source will reveal another Echo. Watch that Echo to receive a new plot point: Murder Cult. Return to the Collapsed Tunnel scene and change the plot point via the Plot Board to Murder Cult. The game will assist you through this scene, as this is the first proper use of this mechanic in the game.

How to complete the Derailed Train scene

Now, backtrack a little to see an alcove with a flickering light to the south. Using the Angel Lamp will allow the path to open, leading to the Derailed Train scene. Players have the option to choose between the two plot points we have, which will change the setting to match it.

The Derailed Train scene in Alan Wake 2. | Image by Dot Esports The Derailed Train scene in Alan Wake 2, under a different plot point. | Image by Dot Esports

In the Murder Cult version of the scene, which is the very red one, there is an Echo to the right that offers more information and another plot point: Torchbearers.

How to get through the Shrine Street Station underground puzzle

This opens the subway car up for Alan to walk through, despite the carnage that happened within in this new version of the story. Traveling through, it will lead to the Shrine Street Station, though closed off from the roads above. Going down from this stop to a light source will lead to another puzzle, which can be a bit confusing until you realize one key fact: There is a loop here. Similarly to where fans picked up the flashlight and revolver from the dead Casey, there is a section nearby that if Alan walks through, it simply leads back to the same room in an impossible fashion. Don’t feel bad if this one takes some time to solve, it took me around 10 minutes to realize what was happening.

There’s a Break Room nearby to collect your thoughts and save, but here is the solution to the light puzzle ahead. To start, use the light source by the gate to open the path, walk in, and take the light source back to close the gate behind you. Walking to the end, there’s another light source, and use the Angel Lamp once. This won’t open any gate in front of you, but looking at the surroundings, if you return all the way to the start of this hallway and open the gate to where you started, you can turn right to see the path ahead open.

How to complete the End of the Line scene

The End of the Line scene in Alan Wake 2. | Image by Dot Esports

Going to the end of the subway lines above will lead to a new scene, appropriately named End of the Line. Players have the option from three plot points now, but you need to progress the Murder Cult option. Changing the scene to this will unlock an Echo behind the desk, and watching it will offer the final plot point: Summoning Ritual. Changing this will make the environment more open, but more hostile, so be prepared for tons of foes.

How to complete the Initiation 2 Casey chapter in Alan Wake 2

Backtracking and sticking to the wall on the right, a new path will open, leading to another Echo and a new path. This will eventually lead back to the Collapsed Tunnel scene, where Alan can use the Plot Board to change the scene to the last plot point Summoning Ritual. Heading down, this will trigger the Dark Presence to hunt Alan, so the player has to run away through the broken down train to the Break Room behind it. After a quick-time event to open the door, getting to the Break Room will cause the Dark Presence to leave.

Going back to the Collapsed Tunnel, getting deeper in will trigger the Dark Presence to come back, now chasing Alan deeper into the tunnel. Running all the way through and crawling through tight spaces will eventually lead to an open area, where an apparition of Nightingale and his heart will appear.

This will lead to some cutscenes with Alan overlapping with Saga, before the city changes and the chapter ends.