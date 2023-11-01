Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Only Striped Cups Cult Stash combination lock code

There are various cult stashes scattered across Saga’s levels in Alan Wake 2, including stashes that can be found at the infamous caffeine-inspired theme park Coffee World.

There is one particular cult stash in Coffee World that revolves around one of the main attractions at the park: the Slow Roaster Ferris wheel. We’re going to be taking a look at how to solve the puzzle attached to this cult stash so you can get yourself some extra supplies to help you out during your journey through the shadows in Alan Wake 2.

Where is the Only Striped Cups Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2?

Head to the Slow Roaster Ferris wheel and you will find the cult stash near the entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This cult stash can be found in the Coffee World amusement park. When Saga first arrives in Watery, she soon discovers she needs to head to the theme park to obtain a key for a trailer kept in the safe in the gift shop.

Once you have traversed the nature trail and fought off a few of the Taken to get there (you can also solve a nursery rhyme on your way and get yourself a new Charm for Saga’s bracelet), you will enter the theme park near the gift shop. You can’t get in straight away because you need to find a screwdriver to jimmy open the lock on the door, so now is a good time to have a look around for any resources while you search for the tool.

As per the image of the map above, you will find this particular cult stash just outside of the entrance to the Slow Roaster Ferris wheel. It’s hard to miss, as it’s right near the entrance to the attraction.

How to solve the Only Striped Cups Cult Stash puzzle to figure out the combination lock in Alan Wake 2

The clue you get for this stash is “Only Striped Cups.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you approach the cult stash, you will see a cryptic clue written on a piece of paper attached to the top of the lockbox, as is the case for all of the stashes. The clue for this stash is “Only Striped Cups.” This might seem like a really vague clue seeing as you are currently in a coffee-themed amusement park and so there are cups to be found around every corner. Thankfully, it’s not as difficult as it initially seems as the answer can be found literally right in front of you.

Watch the Ferris wheel as it turns clockwise and you will see that each carriage has a number. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cups in question relate to the carriages on the Slow Roaster Ferris wheel, which are (unsurprisingly) shaped like coffee cups. If you shine your flashlight up at the Ferris wheel, you will see that each cup is numbered and has a different pattern. To find the combination for the cult stash, you need to watch as the Ferris wheel turns and find the numbers that are attached to the striped Ferris wheel carriages.

The next striped cup number you will see when watching the Ferris wheel is 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Slow Roaster turns clockwise, and you need to pick the numbers as they come from lowest to highest. By watching carefully, you will eventually see that the code for the combination lock on the cult stash is 147.

The final number that you will need for the combination lock is 7. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is in the Only Striped Cups Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2?

I’m playing the game on the Normal difficulty level, so I’m not sure if the contents of the stashes change with different difficulty levels. That being said, in my playthrough I obtained some handgun ammo and shotgun ammo from the stash after figuring out the combination for the lock. It might not seem like much, but you need all of the help that you can get against the Taken during the combat sections of the game. Due to how tough they can be to take down, I would suggest collecting every single resource that you can as you play, including those found in the cult stashes.

Ammo is always a handy resource to stock up on in Alan Wake 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Final thoughts on the Only Striped Cups Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

This is a pretty easy cult stash puzzle to figure out, so long as you don’t overthink it. All you have to do is look up and you find the answer in the Slow Roaster Ferris wheel.

The rewards from this particular stash box might not seem as substantial as others, but it’s always worth staying stocked up on all the supplies that you can get during Alan Wake 2, as the Taken can pack a pretty significant punch that can knock you for six if you aren’t prepared enough.

With this in mind, I would highly recommend finding this cult stash and solving the puzzle to add more ammo to your inventory in preparation for the fight against the shadows.