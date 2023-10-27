Alan Wake 2: How to open the Talk Show studio door

In one of Alan’s first chapters in Alan Wake 2, he finds himself trying to leave a Talk Show studio. But there’s a door in the studio that requires a code before he can leave.

You actually need to get a code for this particular door more than once. Here’s how to get both combinations.

Note: Spoilers for Alan Wake 2 are below.

How to get the first Talk Show studio door code in Alan Wake 2

In the Initiation 1 – Late Night chapter of Alan Wake 2, Alan finds himself stuck in Mr Door’s Talk Show studio. The path out of the studio is pretty linear and therefore pretty straightforward, but there is a point where you reach a studio door that requires a three-digit combination to unlock.

I hope it’s a friendly neighbor | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the code, go into the Old Gods of Asgard’s dressing room, it’s the open room closest to the door, and look up at the neon sign. The sign says 665 Neighbor of the Beast, indicating the code is indeed 665. Go back to the studio door and enter the combination to unlock the door.

How to get the second Talk Show studio door code in Alan Wake 2

Alan gets caught in a bit of a loop in the Talk Show studio, meaning you will once again come across the locked studio door. This time, however, the code isn’t 665 (it’s not 666 either before you try that). Go back into the band’s dressing room and look up at the neon sign again and you’ll see it’s blinking. One number will appear at a time, 5, then the 6, then the 5. The code is therefore 565.

Watch the order the numbers flash in | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back to the studio door, enter the combination and the door will open, allowing you to continue your attempt to escape the studio.

