Alan Wake 2: How to open the safe in the Coffee World Gift Shop

There are some tricky codes to find in Alan Wake 2 and the Coffee World Gift Shop safe combination is no different. Here’s how to work out the Koskelas brothers’ secret code and find the combination.

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead for Alan Wake 2.

How to solve the Gift Shop lock combination in Alan Wake 2

The Koskelas don’t make things easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Return 3 – Local Girl chapter of Alan Wake 2, Saga needs to get access to the safe in the Coffee World Gift Shop to get the Trailer Park Key. Working out the combination for the safe can be challenging, however.

The safe is under the counter in the Gift Shop and requires a three-number combination to open. The only immediate hint on how to unlock the safe is a note on top of it from the Koskelas brothers that hints at a secret code they use that corresponds to numbers.

Ilmo has left a note on the page that says the code is “Tracker, Lookout, Cleaner,” unfortunately it’s not immediately clear what that means. After reading the note and any available readable items in the Gift Shop, go to Saga’s Mind Place and Profile the Koskelas. There will be an option for the safe. After a brief cutscene, Saga deducts that the combination to the safe is somewhere in the Gift Shop.

How does their mind work? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Exit the Mind Place and look to the left wall from where you’re standing at the safe, and you should see an employee board with images of the Coffee World team. Go over to the board and interact with it. There’s evidence on the board you can collect and add to your Case Board, it’s worth at this point adding any evidence you have so far collected to your Case Board anyway as very little helps and it saves you adding lots later.

There are two main bits of information you can get from the images of the employees. The first is what their role is and the second is how many years they’ve worked at Coffee World (this is indicated by the number of coffee beans on their picture). Their name isn’t important.

Victor has maybe put in too many years at Coffee World. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ilmo said the secret code is “Tracker, Looker, Cleaner,” and each role on the board could be described (reductively) as one of those words. Susan in Lost and Found is the Tracker, Joonas in Security is the Looker, and Victor the Janitor is the Cleaner. You next need to look at how many coffee beans are on each employee: Susan has one, Joonas has four, and Victor has six. So the combination is 1, 4, 6.

Go back to the safe and enter the combination to get the Trailer Park Key.

