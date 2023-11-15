Alan Wake 2: How to get to the roof in Out in the Night

During the Zane’s Film chapter of Alan Wake 2, you come across a scene called Out in the Night which, while straightforward on the surface, can see you getting stuck quite easily.

This scene takes place out the back of the Poet’s Cinema and, after changing the story with the Plot Board, Alan becomes eager to get onto the roof of the cinema. But how you get to the roof isn’t immediately obvious. Here’s how to do it.

How to go to the roof in Out in the Night

I’ll be honest, I had to edit this edit down a lot as this took me a while. Video by Dot Esports

If you’ve found yourself stuck in Alan Wake 2‘s Out in the Night scene, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This part of the chapter took me longer than I care to admit to work out, but now I’m here to share my knowledge with you (you can also watch how I did it in the video above).

This scene becomes available when you are locating the murder site and trying to find a way into the projection booth, tasks that lead you out the back of the cinema to a kind of square with a garage to one side of it and stairs on the other.

When you arrive in the Out in the Night scene, move to the central space and change the Plot Board plot to Cult of the Word. You’ll hear crashing above you and then receive a goal of “Go to the roof and find where someone fell.” If you look up to the roof at this point you’ll see an Echo you can’t yet reach and a shadowy figure (clearly the pusher) standing on the roof edge. Alan, as observant as ever, will verbally say someone has fallen to their death from the rooftop.

Next, whip out the Plot Board again and this time change the plot to New York’s Finest. A police car will suddenly appear in the central space, sirens blaring. Use the Angel Lamp to pull the light available from the police car and turn to face the door leading into the theatre. You should see an Echo near the bloody vent, and need to stand in the garage to line up the two parts. You don’t have to watch this Echo but it does give more narrative details on the crooked, cult-following cops of this story.

If you’re still in the garage after the Echo finishes, stay there. If you’re not then make your way back to the garage, which is the room with a car and workbench in it. As you enter the garage from the main outdoor space, turn left and you should be in a sort of dead-end with a large Find Alice graffitied on the wall.

Get right into the dead end and then use your Angel Lamp to redistribute the light. The environmental will change and you’ll be scaffolded into the dead end where there is, fortunately, a door up to the roof. Head on up there to see what happened.