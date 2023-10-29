Alan Wake 2: How to find the What Hides Behind the Smile Cult Stash key

What hides behind the smile? Well, a key of course.

The What Hides Behind the Smile Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 requires a key to open, but there’s only a creepy drawing and mysterious note to tell you where to find it.

If you want to find the Coffee World Stash key to open the Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2, then read on.

How to open the What Hides Behind the Smile Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

Here’s where you’ll find the Cult Stash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The What Hides Behind the Smile Cult Stash can be found down a path just behind the Huotari Well. You can see its location on the map above. This Cult Stash requires a key to open and, like many of the other Stashes, simply has a note on it hinting where the key can be found.

In this case, the note has a drawing of a smiling pot of coffee with “What hides behind the smile?” written below it. This is Coffee World after all.

Terrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The note is hinting at the large smiling coffee pot decoration near the middle of Coffee World. You can see the exact location on the image below. Head to the creepy coffee pot and, when you find it, go up the stairs on the left-hand side and around the back. Follow the pot around until you’re on its left-hand side.

The smiling coffee pot is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’ll find the key around the side of the pot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you look down, you should see the Coffee World Stash key on some branches. Pick it up and head back to the Cult Stash. Use the key on the Stash to open it. Inside the Stash you’ll find some ammo and arrows.

