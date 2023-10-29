Alan Wake 2: How to find the What Hides Behind the Smile Cult Stash key

What hides behind the smile? Well, a key of course.

Saga shines light on a large smiling coffee pot
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The What Hides Behind the Smile Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 requires a key to open, but there’s only a creepy drawing and mysterious note to tell you where to find it.

If you want to find the Coffee World Stash key to open the Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2, then read on.

How to open the What Hides Behind the Smile Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

Behind the Smile Stash location
Here’s where you’ll find the Cult Stash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The What Hides Behind the Smile Cult Stash can be found down a path just behind the Huotari Well. You can see its location on the map above. This Cult Stash requires a key to open and, like many of the other Stashes, simply has a note on it hinting where the key can be found.

In this case, the note has a drawing of a smiling pot of coffee with “What hides behind the smile?” written below it. This is Coffee World after all.

A smiling coffee pot note on a cult stash
Terrifying. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Related
How to get Boltcutters in Alan Wake 2
Alan Wake 2: How get the Crossbow Cult Stash code

The note is hinting at the large smiling coffee pot decoration near the middle of Coffee World. You can see the exact location on the image below. Head to the creepy coffee pot and, when you find it, go up the stairs on the left-hand side and around the back. Follow the pot around until you’re on its left-hand side.

If you look down, you should see the Coffee World Stash key on some branches. Pick it up and head back to the Cult Stash. Use the key on the Stash to open it. Inside the Stash you’ll find some ammo and arrows.

About the author
Vic Hood

Vic is Gaming Editor at Dot Esports. An award-winning games journalist, Vic brings experience from IGN, Eurogamer, TechRadar, and more to the Dot Esports table. You may have even heard her on the radio or speaking on a panel. Not only is Vic passionate about games, but she's also an avid mental health advocate who has appeared on both panels and podcasts to discuss mental health awareness. Make sure to follow her on Twitter (@hood_vic) for more.

More Stories by Vic Hood