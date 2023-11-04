Alan Wake 2: How to find the Lighthouse Trailer Park Cult Stash key

The Lighthouse Trailer Park Cult Stash is one of the simplest to open in Alan Wake 2, but as we all know, “simple” does not necessarily mean easy.

This Cult Stash becomes available after the Overlap Loop in Watery is completed and the flooding goes down to reveal access to tons of new areas across the Watery Map. One of these new areas is just an extension of the Lighthouse Trailer Park where Saga met Tor and Odin. This extended part of the trailer park gives way to all sorts of new goodies, one of which is a Cult Stash.

Lighthouse Trailer Park Cult Stash location in Alan Wake 2

Found it. Video by Dot Esports

The Lighthouse Trailer Park Cult Stash is only accessible after the flooding in Watery has gone down. Once it has, this stash is super easy to find. If you look at your map, you can see a second trailer with an identical shape to Saga’s trailer just below it. The Lighthouse Trailer Park Cult Stash is just outside of the southern door to this trailer underneath a canopy.

What makes this Stash particularly tricky to break into is the complete lack of directions on the container itself. While most Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2 have a riddle or clue on top, this one simply has a lock requiring a key and no information on where to find that key.

How to find the key to the Lighthouse Trailer Park Cult Stash

From the Cult Stash, turn around and enter the trailer right behind it. Once inside, take a left and enter the next room. In this room, you can see a computer behind the green couch. Use the computer, and you’ll see an email with the subject line “the keys.” This email explains the keys have been moved to a spot that the flooding can’t reach. Okay…still not super helpful, but at least now we know we’re looking for a place that isn’t on the ground (not that we were looking there to begin with).

Rather than placing the keys inside like a normal human being, the “safe” spot that can’t be reached by flooding is…on top of a fuse box nailed to a telephone pole. Yes, that is apparently the safest place for keys.

Good thinking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the Cult Stash, turning right will reveal the telephone poll you need for the keys, and you can also see that a wooden plank resting on a storage pin has created a makeshift ramp to reach the fuse box. Go up the ramp on the telephone poll next to the Cult Stash, and you can find the keys sitting right on top of the fuse-box, where they are…safe…from any environmental hazards (seriously, WHY did this people not just put the keys inside?).

In any event, you can now unlock the Lighthouse Trailer Park Cult Stash and treat yourself to the goodies within. Yay!