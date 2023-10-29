Alan Wake 2: How to find the Coffee World Espresso Express Fuse

Hot on the trail of the Cult of the Tree in Alan Wake 2, Saga finds herself needing to find items for a Parade Float. To get one of these items, however, a Fuse is needed first and foremost.

To get your hands on the Circuit Board needed for the float, you need to turn on the Espresso Express ride, but to power up the ride, you need to place a Fuse in the Fusebox. So where can you find this much-needed Fuse?

Espresso Express Fuse location in Alan Wake 2

You can find the Fuse in the workshop Break Room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Espresso Express Fuse can be found in the Break Room in the Kalevala Knights Workshop. This is the room that required a symbol combination to unlock and you can see it circled on the map above. The Fuse can be found on the table in the middle of the room, by the toolbox with a green tray on top of it. Pick up the Fuse when you find it.

You can pick up the Fuse either before or after you investigate the basement of the workshop, via the ladder in the Break Room.

The fuse can be easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fuse is needed to power the Espresso Express ride in Coffee World. To use the Fuse, go to the Espresso Express, and use it on the Fuse Box. You can see the Espresso Express location on the map below.

Espresso Express isn’t far from the workshop. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Fuse Box you need to insert the Fuse into. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Placing the Fuse powers up the ride and you can continue your search for the Circuit Board needed for the Parade Float.

