Alan Wake 2: How to find the Bunker Woods Ranger Station Cult Stash key

Cult Stashes can be found scattered around the world of Alan Wake 2, though it isn’t always entirely clear as to how to open them, and the Bunker Woods Ranger Station Cult Stash key has given players some trouble.

Located just outside of Bright Falls, this Stash isn’t difficult to open because you have to solve a taxing puzzle or crack some mysterious code. Instead, it can be tricky because it requires a certain key, and it isn’t clear where to find it.

With this in mind, we are going to be looking at where you can find the key to open the ranger station Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2, as well as what can be found inside.

Where is the Ranger Station Cult Stash in Bunker Woods?

The Cult Stash isn’t too far from the ranger station. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Cult Stash can be found across the way from the ranger station in Bunker Woods, as is shown in the image of the map above. The best time to find the Stash is when you are leaving the Valhalla Nursing Home after defeating Cynthia and freeing Tor.

When you have done so, head to the back gate just across the bridge at the nursing home. It will be sealed with a padlock, but you will have received the bolt cutters to unlock at this point in the game. Cut the padlock with the bolt cutters to leave the nursing home, and you will find yourself in Bunker Woods.

Continue down the path toward the town of Bright Falls, and eventually, you will come across the ranger station and the Cult Stash. Be careful on your way to the station, though, as there are Taken wandering around the woods who can easily get the jump on you if you aren’t being extra vigilant.

Where is the key to the Ranger Station Cult Stash in Bunker Woods?

The key to the stash is hidden in the grass outside the ranger station. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The key to the Cult Stash can be found near the ranger station itself. It is outside the station, close to one of the outside walls. It can be very difficult to spot as it is hidden right in the corner of the outside wall. Not only that, but it is also covered up by grass, so you will need to get in close to pick it up.

The yellow marker above shows exactly where you need to go to find the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As it was so difficult to actually spot the key, I took a screenshot of my exact location when I was standing right next to it. When you are facing the ranger station directly, go around the building to the left and head to the yellow marker as shown on the map above.

What is in the Bunker Woods Ranger Station Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2?

Grab everything you can from the Stash once you get it open. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you have the key, head back to the Cult Stash, and you should be able to open it immediately when you select the key from your inventory. Open it up, and you will find a rocket flare, a flashbang grenade, and some ammo. Rocket flares are much more powerful than the regular flares found in the game, so they are definitely worth stocking up on. Flashbangs are also incredibly useful, as the bright light that they emit can stun the Taken significantly.

Ammo is always a necessity in Alan Wake 2, so grab what you can when you find it. During my time with the game, I found that I have a tendency to blindly fire at the Taken when they jump out at me. I’m a panicker, it would seem. Because of this, I go through ammo at an alarming rate, so stocking up when I can is an absolute must. This is the case even more so if you are playing on one of the harder difficulty levels, as supplies are much more scarce.

Make sure that you pick up everything that you can from the Cult Stash, especially the flare and the flashbang as they are highly useful tools in your fight against the darkness thanks to the light that they cast. That said, ammo is a must—especially if you go through ammo as quickly as I do—so don’t leave it behind if you have the space for it in your inventory.