Alan Wake 2 best graphics settings

Alan Wake 2 may be setting a new standard for video game visuals with its graphics settings. With detailed lighting and hair strands that put the Resident Evil remakes to shame, fixing your fps is crucial to watching the horror play out.

The graphics in Alan Wake 2 demand the best of the best performance from your chosen platform. But what are the best settings to choose for frame rate, performance, and visuals to bring this long-awaited horror game to life? Let’s get to our recommendations.

Best graphic settings for Alan Wake 2

Be sure to play Alan Wake 2 in a dark room for a truly horrifying experience. This is the recommendation from Alan Wake’s developer, Remedy Entertainment. The suggestion is to “play in a dark room as we do in Finland.” For other audiences, treat the game as a night-time exclusive.

You shouldn’t cheat the system and play in the middle of the day, as horror games like Alan Wake are best experienced at night. So start a new game when the sun sets, grab a cushion to hide behind if things get too scary, and fix your settings according to our recommendations below.

PC graphics settings

Display settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports Where it truly matters – Quality settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ray Tracing settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the best experience out of Alan Wake’s demanding settings, you should set most visual settings to high. You may experience frame drops with these settings, so make sure your PC meets the minimum requirements to play Alan Wake 2. As stated by Epic Games, these are:

Video Card – GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RDX, 6 GB VRAM

– GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RDX, 6 GB VRAM Processor – Intel i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

– Intel i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Memory – 16 GB RAM

– 16 GB RAM OS – Windows 10/11 64-bit

– Windows 10/11 64-bit Hard Drive Space – 90GB SSD

While Alan Wake was subject to controversy due to its demanding system requirements, the game will be just as enjoyable using the Medium Preset. This preset still offers Ray Tracing functionality even with Ray Tracing disabled in the settings.

Display and Effects

Display Mode – Fullscreen

– Fullscreen Display Resolution – 1920×1080 (16:9)

– 1920×1080 (16:9) Render Resolution – (1280×720 (Quality)

– (1280×720 (Quality) Resolution Upscaling – DLSS

– DLSS Vsync – OFF

– OFF Brightness Calibration – to your preference

– to your preference Motion Blur – ON

– ON Film Grain – ON

Quality

Quality Preset – High

– High Post-Processing Quality – Low

– Low Texture Resolution – Ultra

– Ultra Texture Filtering – High

– High Volumetric Lighting – Medium

– Medium Volumetric Spotlight Quality – Medium

– Medium Global Illumination Quality – High

– High Shadow Resolution – Medium

– Medium Shadow Filtering – High

– High Shadow Detail – Medium

– Medium Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (ISSAO) – ON

– ON Global Reflections – High

– High Screen Space Reflections – High

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing Preset – OFF

– OFF DLSS Ray Reconstruction – OFF

– OFF Direct Lighting – OFF

– OFF Path Traced Indirect Lighting – OFF

– OFF Transparency – OFF

PS5 graphics settings

PlayStation and Xbox graphics settings. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The choices on console are far more limited than PC for Alan Wake 2. Although console players have less room for graphics adjustments, the newest console generation meets the high visual standards and performance demanded from Remedy. There are minimal differences between the platforms visually, and those starting the game will be in awe regardless.

Game Mode – Quality

– Quality Brightness Calibration – to your preference

– to your preference Motion Blur – ON

– ON Film Grain – ON

Xbox Series X|S graphics settings

The settings on Xbox Series X|S are exactly the same as PlayStation 5. These consoles are capable of running Alan Wake 2 with few issues. The game offers visual upgrades that have never previously been seen on older consoles. Xbox and PlayStation can easily run Alan Wake’s demanding settings with 1440p FSR including near perfect shadows, lighting, hair, and much more to make it feel like a real-life third-person experience.

Game Mode – Quality

– Quality Brightness Calibration – to your preference

– to your preference Motion Blur – ON

– ON Film Grain – ON

