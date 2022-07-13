Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel surpasses 40 million downloads

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel continues to draw in new players, surpassing 40 million downloads earlier today, according to Konami.

This milestone comes as the game continues to maintain a strong presence on all platforms, though its PC playerbase has noticeably continued to ebb and flow depending on how content-heavy each month is.

As a free-to-play game that takes brings players around the globe an easy way to access and play a traditional version of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game online, the hub’s largest platform is likely going to lie on mobile devices—much like its sister game, Duel Links.

Despite that, its performance on PC, via Steam, has maintained a sizable playerbase even though it has fallen well short of its launch numbers from mid-January. Over the last 30 days, the game has peaked at 66,722 players and averaged around 22,941 throughout that period. That peak surpassed what the game saw in June, but the averages continue to dwindle for what looks to be a sixth straight month, according to Steam Charts.

Konami has likely taken note of this continued dip, as new special events and content updates have started being pushed to Master Duel more frequently. This isn’t necessarily to try and get those numbers up since console and mobile likely make up a larger portion of the game’s market share, but it is a good sign for potential growth.

Just like with previous milestones, Konami is giving players who log into the game over the next several weeks a 1,000 Gem bonus. These can be claimed from the Limited-Time Missions menu at any time until they expire.