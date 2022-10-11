Salamangreat Structure Deck, new Cosmic Ocean pack hit the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel shop

Maintenance for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel typically means players will get some new products to play around with, and this most recent update brought a blazing wave of new goodies.

The in-game shop now has an additional Structure Deck for players to pick up and use, bringing the power of Salamangreats together in a relatively affordable package. But that’s not all, because if Fire isn’t your Attribute of choice, you can also open some new Cosmic Ocean packs to access new Water support cards.

Burning Spirits is available for 500 Gems in the shop, with players able to purchase up to three copies of the Salamangreat Structure Deck that includes cards only available via this product like Mad Hacker and Decode Talker Heatsoul. This is an easy way to get access to a relatively powerful Link-focused deck that has been competitively viable at multiple points in Yu-Gi-Oh!’s history.

In addition to the deck, Salamangreat Gazelle is also available as a new Duel Mate with a few other accessories too.

Screengrab via Konami

The new Selection Pack: Cosmic Ocean introduces multiple cards first added to the TCG in Legendary Duelists: Duels From the Deep like Ocean Dragon Lord – Kairyu-Shin and a lot of general Water support. There are also specific cards that will support archetypes like Marincess, Icejade, Shark, and even Harpie Girl.

The final piece of the core update is the confirmation of the next Special Duel event, Link Regulation, which will run from Oct. 13 to 27. It will require players to use a specific banlist centered around players only using Link Monsters in their Extra Deck as they try to climb the ranks—a full Forbidden and Limited list for the event is already viewable in-game.

Screengrab via Konami

Some additional updates have been pushed too, with the Time Limit for most Duels being adjusted to have a starting time of 300 seconds at the start of a player’s first turn.