New Rainbow Dragon Fusion revealed for Legend of the Crystals Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structure Deck

New Crystal Beast support is on the way later this year.

With the Albaz Strike Structure Deck finally releasing in the West this month, Konami has slowly started releasing details about the upcoming Legend of the Crystals Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Structure Deck.

This deck will add new support for Crystal Beast archetype, along with a Fusion Monster variant of Rainbow Dragon that will kick Jessie Anderson’s Yu-Gi-Oh! GX era deck into overdrive.

Rainbow Dragon Overdrive stays true to the original Rainbow Dragon with its statline, boasting 4,000 ATK and 0 DEF. Like most newer cards, however, the biggest impact comes from the dragon’s effects.

To summon Rainbow Dragon Overdrive, players will need to banish one Ultimate Crystal monster and seven Crystal Beast monsters from their field of Graveyard (GY.) Rainbow Dragon Overdrive is also always treated as an Ultimate Crystal card itself. Here are the remaining effects for the new boss monster, as translated by YGOrganization.

(1) If you have seven or more banished “Crystal Beast” monsters with different names, this card gains 7000 ATK.

(2) If this card has not battled during this turn (Quick Effect): You can Tribute this card; shuffle as many cards on the field into the Deck as possible, and if you do, Special Summon any number of your banished “Crystal Beast” monsters.

In addition to Rainbow Dragon Overdrive, we also have confirmation that two tokens featuring Jessie Anderson and some of the original Crystal Beasts will be included in the Structure Deck, along with the following reprints.

Crystal Beast Ruby Carbuncle

Crystal Beast Amethyst Cat

Crystal Beast Emerald Tortoise

Crystal Beast Topaz Tiger

Crystal Beast Amber Mammoth

Crystal Beast Cobalt Eagle

Crystal Beast Sapphire Pegasus

Rainbow Dragon

The Legend of the Crystals Structure Deck will release on June 25 for OCG players, and considering Albaz Strike took a little over four months to release in the West, it is likely we will see a TCG release for this Crystal Beast deck in the Fall.