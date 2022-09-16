New Photon and Chaos support is coming in Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s Photon Hypernova

The battle between light and dark returns from beyond the stars in this 2023 core set.

The next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set has officially been revealed. Photon Hypernova is set to bring new support for Kite Tenjo’s Photon and Galaxy archetypes from the Yu-Gi-Oh! ZEXAL anime.

This will be one of the first TCG products released in 2023 and the first core booster set of the year, with a current release date set for Feb. 10. In total, the set will feature 100 new cards with the typical breakdown of 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares.

Konami has confirmed that a new form of Kite’s ace Number 62: Galaxy-Eyes Prime Photon Dragon will be included in this set, with additional support for archetypes like Chaos, Scarecrow, Tearlaments, and Kashira. This means Photon Hypernova will build out support for cards found in other recent products like Dimension Force, Power of the Elements, and Darkwing Blast.

Image via Konami

One of the big teasers for the set is new Chaos Tuners and a massive Synchro Monster that will have different abilities depending on where you banish monsters from. At least one new archetype will also debut in Photon Hypernova based on “the most dangerous race ever devised by man.”

Since the set is going to release earlier in Japan next month, we have already started getting a number of reveals from the set, including new Evil Eye, Gishki, and Generaider support. There could be a few retrains of older cards tossed into the mix too—but that will have to wait for official reveals.

Expect more details and spoilers from Photon Hypernova to be dropping over the next several weeks, with official English translations and setlists coming toward the end of 2022.