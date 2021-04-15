New Noble Knight support and details revealed for Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm and Yu-Gi-Oh! Animation Chronicle

With the reveal of the new Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set, Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm, we got a few details about the cards that will be included inside when it launches on July 16.

One of the original reveals from yesterday was Chevalier de Fleur, a Synchro Monster that has only ever been released in the TCG as part of a video game promotion for Konami’s Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s Tag Force 5.

That is one of several cards used by Sherry LeBlanc in the final season of the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s anime. And now we know that even more never-released cards from her deck are being released in Synchro Storm and another additional set in the OCG, Animation Chronicle 2021.

Animation Chronicle is a series of releases that includes the previous Collection Packs, which releases new and reprinted cards from the anime series. This time, the 2021 set will include 50 cards used by Sherry LeBlanc and Yuma Tsukumo, including Noble Knight, Number, ZEXAL, ZW, and ZS archetypes.

Here are all the cards we now know will be released in the Animation Chronicle 2021 on June 12 in Japan.

Noble Knight’s Shield-Bearer

Horse of the Floral Knights

Noble Knight’s Spearholder

Centaur Mina

Ecole de Zone

Soul Binding Gate

Isolde, Two Tales of the Noble Knights

Dragonroid

Starving Venemy Dragon

We also got five new cards to pair with the reprints of Chevalier de Fleur coming with Synchro Storm, including another Synchro Monster, Baroness de Fleur.

Here are all of the newly-revealed cards for that Legendary Duelist set, including the reprints.

Sage de Fleur

White Steed of the Floral Knights

Necro Synchron

Baroness de Fleur

Fleuret de Fleur

Synchro Dilemma

Reprints Sorciere de Fleur Necro Fleur Fleur Synchron Chevalier de Fleur



More details will be dropping very soon for Synchro Storm, since it releases on May 22 in the OCG.