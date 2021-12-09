Konami announces release delays for The Grand Creators, Speed Duel GX box, and other Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG products

It appears that supply chain issues will continue to affect several Yu-Gi-Oh! product releases heading into 2022, Konami has confirmed. And unlike previous issues with production, this new set of problems has led to the company delaying the release dates for several products that were set to drop in January, February, and March.

The Grand Creators, which would have been the first product launch of 2022, has been delayed from Jan. 14 to Jan. 28. This means players will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the 2020 Create-A-Card Project winner, which is a new spell card for Inzektors, and the other new cards inside.

Due to continued supply chain issues, we have encountered some logistical delays with a number of upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG products. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1VP6XPMJ10 — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) December 9, 2021

Collector’s set Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1 has also been bumped, going from a Jan. 28 release to Feb. 25. OTS Tournament Pack 18 will share a similar release window, bringing three new Ultimate Rares and competitive reprints to Official Tournament Stores on Feb. 23 after being pushed from its original Feb. 9 launch.

The final core product that’s been delayed is the upcoming Structure Deck: Albaz Strike, which will finally expand on the story and round out support for Fallen of Albaz and the various forms he can achieve using the power of Fusion Summoning.

But core products aren’t the only things that have been delayed. The highly anticipated Speed Duel GX: Duel Academy Box was also hit. The hope for all Speed Duelists will now release on March 18 instead of Feb. 28.

Konami did not give any specifics about the delays beyond that they were brought on by supply chain issues, which could end up impacting release dates in mid to late 2022 at this rate.