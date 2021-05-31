Konami postpones physical Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG events through June due to continued COVID-19 concerns

Konami has officially decided to uphold the postponement of its Organized Play and in-store promotional events for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG through at least June 30 after continued monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

The company made a similar announcement at the end of April, leading to a suspension of physical events throughout May.

To the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG community – we believe it is in the best interests of our community to further extend the postponement of our in-store OP and events through at least 6/30/21, unless the situation improves dramatically prior to that. More here: https://t.co/rohOeUv2ZQ — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) May 31, 2021

For players, this means that various tournaments and other events, such as product launches that would typically take place at Official Tournament Stores (OTS), won’t be running until after June 30. This will specifically affect promotional events for Lighting Overdrive, which releases on June 4 in the TCG.

Konami will continue to monitor the state of the pandemic in all regions but will hold the tentative June 30 return date unless “unless the situation improves dramatically prior to that.”

“In continued overall efforts of monitoring developments and updates related to the ongoing pandemic, we are specifically monitoring the current vaccination and new infection rates throughout the Americas,” Konami said. “If areas within the Americas show signs of improvement – such as low case rates and/or high vaccination rates – we may begin to open up specific territories on a case-by-case basis. We will be sure to provide updates here as applicable.”

While this postponement is upheld, Konami will still continue to run Remote Duel initiatives through Duel Links, Legacy of the Duelist, Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, and the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. This includes the Remote Duel Extravaganza scheduled for June 26 and 27 and the Remote Duel Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) that will run on July 10 and 11.