Crystron Halqifibrax, Aluber the Jester of Despia reprints included in Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Ghosts From the Past: The 2nd Haunting

Ghosts From the Past: The 2nd Haunting is set to release for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players on May 5, even though Konami continues to push the previous April 2022 window in marketing despite the delay. But outside of that small error, we now have more information about the set, including some of the reprints that will be included.

Aluber the Jester of Despia, Crystron Halqifibrax, Number 97: Draglubion, Raiza the Mega Monarch, and Go! – D/D/D Divine Zero King Rage are getting some much-needed reprints. Old-school Fusion Monsters like Sanwitch and Rare Fish will also be included with the set.

Previously, we knew that Crystal Beast Rainbow Dragon, Decode Talker Heat Soul, and Borrelend Dragon would be getting imported in the set, which is common to see since these sets are usually used to bring previously OCG exclusive cards over for the first time without disrupting other setlists.

Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Dark Armed Dragon, Red Dragon Archfiend, Dark Magician Girl, and Cyber Dragon will all be available as Ghost Rares with their original artwork. We also have four more Ghost Rares that have yet to be revealed for the set too.

Fans are also getting an improved product overall, as Konami confirmed The 2nd Haunting will include an additional five-card pack, more Ghost Rares, and a higher pull rate for said Ghosts compared to the original set from 2021.