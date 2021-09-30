Battle of Chaos to release on Feb. 11 for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, new Dark Dimension Soldier revealed

Battle of Chaos is an upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! set that will release for the OCG on Oct. 16, adding new support for multiple archetypes, including Nordic, Swordsoul, Prophecy, Chaos, and Dark Magician. And now we know it will be one of the first core products released in 2022 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG too, with a launch currently set for Feb. 11.

At the moment, it will follow Hidden Arsenal: Chapter 1 on Jan. 28 and The Grand Creators on Feb. 11, barring any delays.

As a main Booster Pack, Battle of Chaos will include 100 new cards, including 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. There will also likely be some alternate rarity cards, but Konami has not announced any further details about the TCG version of the set yet.

Along with the release date being shared for the TCG, a new version of D.D Warrior called Dark Dimension Soldier was also revealed.

Image via Konami

The new card is a level five Dark Warrior Synchro Monster that has generic requirements, making it easy to slot into any deck that might find a use for it. And once per turn, you can use each of the following effects:

You can banish one card from your hand, then target one of your banished Dark monsters and Special Summon it in face-up or face-down Defense position.

During each End Phase (both your own and your opponents,) inflict 100 damage to your opponent for each Set card on the field.

It looks like this will play into several strategies within Battle of Chaos, and it could point to more D.D cards getting advanced versions in the upcoming set.