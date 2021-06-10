Antoine Griezmann becomes Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG ambassador

The soccer superstar will get his own card added to the game.

Barcelona soccer superstar and member of the French national team Antoine Griezmann has been appointed as the new ambassador of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.

For the first time in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG’s history, a card inspired by an ambassador of its TCG will be added to the game. The 31-year-old will be directly involved in the design of the card to ensure that his ideas are reflected in the final version, which will be physically released later this year and added to Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links on PC and mobile as well.

We’re proud to announce that we are teaming up with one of the best Football Players of this Generation: Antoine Griezmann!

In this video, you will discover Antoine's personal history with Yu-Gi-Oh!

It's Time to Duel… with a World Champion! #Yugioh #YugiohTCG #YugiohDuelLinks pic.twitter.com/19xxbF27eP — Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) June 10, 2021

“Thinking back to my childhood makes me feel good,” Griezmann said in Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s official Q&A video. “I know that one day I will be able to show my son what his dad used to watch when he was young and I’m sure he’s going to love it. It will be kind of a legacy.”

The superstar has been playing Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG since he was a kid, according to the Spanish newspaper AS, and he shares some values with the game, such as perseverance, courage, and friendship. Apart from getting involved with his card design, Griezmann will participate in advertising activities for the card game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG was launched in 1999 in Japan and arrived in the U.S. in 2002. Nowadays, it’s distributed in over 80 countries and is available in nine languages.