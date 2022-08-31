Amazing Defenders booster set helps 3 archetypes for Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in 2023

Three new archetypes will receive support in the upcoming Amazing Defenders booster set, bringing 60 new cards to the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG on Jan. 20, 2023.

Mikanko, Purery, and Rescue ACE are getting a boost coming off their Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG introduction in Deck Build Pack: Amazing Defenders in August 2022.

Image via Konami

Rescue ACE is a strategy built around Machine monsters based on firefighting. There are fire engines, firefighters, and even a fire hydrant monster. Rescue ACE is a control archetype that leans on special summoning to disrupt the opponent.

Purery plays around Xyz monsters and finds relevant Purery cards. This strategy is a theme deck that looks to maximize internal synergies around Purery monsters and spell cards. Ritual summoning is the central theme of Mikanko decks. This archetype plays a reactive game using its base 0/0 monster cards as targets for equip spell cards.

For perceptive players, Konami offered three hints about some new cards coming in Amazing Defenders.

“A fully equipped rescue vehicle that’s first on the scene! It’s got all the tools you need to survive and overcome any threat.”

“An Xyz Monster that needs a little TLC to reach its full potential! Raise it well and there’s nothing you can’t accomplish together.”

“A Ritual Monster who only appears upon mastering the mystic dance. What kind of powers does it hold?”

Amazing Defenders contains 60 cards made up of 10 Ultra Rares, 15 Super Rares, and 35 Rares. Not every card is new, though. There will be a collection of reprints included in the set. For collectors, 15 cards in Amazing Defenders are available as Collector’s Rares.

Each booster pack contains seven cards with one foil at a price of $4.49 per pack. The new cards will be Konami tournament legal on release.