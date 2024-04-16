An XDefiant faction trooper aims and fires a weapon.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
XDefiant

XDefiant reportedly returning in April… but it’s just for even more server tests

All we want from Ubisoft is an XDefiant release.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 07:05 pm

XDefiant is reportedly gearing up for another server test session set for April 19, according to a new report from Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.

Recommended Videos

This news comes on the heels of a previous report from the same outlet detailing a “toxic work culture” behind the scenes at Ubisoft. Some claim XDefiant’s development was derailed by a “Boys Club” ideology that spawned a “toxic work culture,” which in turn has now led to multiple delays for the ambitious first-person shooter.

Screenshot of the cover art for XDefiant
The wait keeps getting longer. Image via Ubisoft

Following this report, Ubisoft confirmed yet another delay for XDefiant, with a new server stress test coming soon. While Ubisoft didn’t provide a date for the test in March, Insider Gaming claims their sources point to April 19 as the target date. If things go smoothly, the test could run the entire weekend.

This extended test session would be a significant shift from the previously announced 12-hour window. An official announcement from Ubisoft is expected “in the next day or two.” Considering there have been a few limited-time public tests in the past, fans are hoping to get a concrete release date for XDefiant. Following this April test, Ubisoft could also lock in a launch date, with rumors suggesting a “tentative” summer release window.

The upcoming test will be restricted to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC players, as development for the last-generation versions has reportedly been halted. At this point in XDefiant‘s development, many fans grew tired of expressing their disappointment regarding how the development procedure was handled. Constant delays and unclear communications destroyed all the hype surrounding the game, which could impact the game’s first-day sales and overall performance. Ubisoft backed itself into a corner with this one, and another significant delay could threaten XDefiant with looming irrelevance.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ubisoft finally confirms another XDefiant delay, new server stress test coming soon
Three players and an objective point are shown in XDefiant's Escort game mode.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Ubisoft finally confirms another XDefiant delay, new server stress test coming soon
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 29, 2024
Read Article XDefiant development reportedly derailed by ‘Boys Club,’ ‘toxic work culture’ 
Two players at full sprint prepare to battle in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant development reportedly derailed by ‘Boys Club,’ ‘toxic work culture’ 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 28, 2024
Read Article More XDefiant leaks tease future content like Assassin’s Creed Faction, new maps
The XDefiant logo set alongside a character.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
More XDefiant leaks tease future content like Assassin’s Creed Faction, new maps
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ubisoft finally confirms another XDefiant delay, new server stress test coming soon
Three players and an objective point are shown in XDefiant's Escort game mode.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Ubisoft finally confirms another XDefiant delay, new server stress test coming soon
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 29, 2024
Read Article XDefiant development reportedly derailed by ‘Boys Club,’ ‘toxic work culture’ 
Two players at full sprint prepare to battle in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant development reportedly derailed by ‘Boys Club,’ ‘toxic work culture’ 
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 28, 2024
Read Article More XDefiant leaks tease future content like Assassin’s Creed Faction, new maps
The XDefiant logo set alongside a character.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
More XDefiant leaks tease future content like Assassin’s Creed Faction, new maps
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 26, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.