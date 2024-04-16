XDefiant reportedly returning in April… but it’s just for even more server tests

XDefiant is reportedly gearing up for another server test session set for April 19, according to a new report from Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.

This news comes on the heels of a previous report from the same outlet detailing a “toxic work culture” behind the scenes at Ubisoft. Some claim XDefiant’s development was derailed by a “Boys Club” ideology that spawned a “toxic work culture,” which in turn has now led to multiple delays for the ambitious first-person shooter.

The wait keeps getting longer. Image via Ubisoft

Following this report, Ubisoft confirmed yet another delay for XDefiant, with a new server stress test coming soon. While Ubisoft didn’t provide a date for the test in March, Insider Gaming claims their sources point to April 19 as the target date. If things go smoothly, the test could run the entire weekend.

This extended test session would be a significant shift from the previously announced 12-hour window. An official announcement from Ubisoft is expected “in the next day or two.” Considering there have been a few limited-time public tests in the past, fans are hoping to get a concrete release date for XDefiant. Following this April test, Ubisoft could also lock in a launch date, with rumors suggesting a “tentative” summer release window.

The upcoming test will be restricted to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC players, as development for the last-generation versions has reportedly been halted. At this point in XDefiant‘s development, many fans grew tired of expressing their disappointment regarding how the development procedure was handled. Constant delays and unclear communications destroyed all the hype surrounding the game, which could impact the game’s first-day sales and overall performance. Ubisoft backed itself into a corner with this one, and another significant delay could threaten XDefiant with looming irrelevance.

