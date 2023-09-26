XDefiant to host 6-hour ‘public test session’ ahead of anticipated launch

Fans hoping to play XDefiant soon will be both happy and sad to hear that the game will be hosting a new public test session very soon.

The good news is that the test is just a couple of days away, taking place this Thursday, Sept. 28. But it’s only on PC, and it only lasts six hours long. Ubisoft says that this is the beginning of using the game’s public test server, which will help the company try out upcoming changes to the game once it finally launches.

Announcing XDefiant Public Test Sessions!



Test our platform we will be using for new, upcoming changes and content to the game this Thursday, 9/28, from 12 PM PT to 6 PM PT.



Pre-load is available now on Ubisoft Connect for PC!



Learn More: https://t.co/Mr8VnNlaxQ pic.twitter.com/hRjDgGvUZP — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) September 26, 2023

XDefiant has missed its “late summer” release and will now potentially clash with the release cycle for the upcoming Modern Warfare 3, a game that shares an audience that XDefiant is clearly trying to capture with its fast-paced FPS gameplay.

“Once we are live, these sessions will serve as our platform to workshop new features and configurations throughout the year to get your valuable feedback before rolling them out the following season,” Ubisoft said. “Public Test Sessions build on our pre-launch Insider Sessions philosophy of involving our community in the development process. As we’re getting closer to launch, we are ready to test out this system.”

XDefiant still does not have an official release date, and with MW3 lurking in the darkness to launch on Nov. 10, there’s little time left for the game to capitalize on bored CoD players before the new game drops.

The XDefiant PTS can now be pre-loaded on Ubisoft Connect on PC, but will not be accessible on console. This is similar to how other multiplatform games with test servers, such as Overwatch and others, have functioned in the past.

The test this week will run from 2pm CT to 8pm CT on Thursday, Sept. 28.

