XDefiant releases large list of known issues, patch notes ahead of April Server Test

The long-awaited shooter's developer wants you to stress its servers out.
Scott Duwe
Published: Apr 18, 2024 04:09 pm

Can you believe it? Another XDefiant play test is here, and this one could possibly, finally be the last one before the game is ready to launch.

It’s been quite a long time since XDefiant was last playable in the fall of 2023, but Ubisoft says it’s been hard at work upgrading the game ahead of this weekend’s Server Test Session, which could help the team lock in an official release date.

In a newly released post today, Ubisoft has announced patch notes, along with a list of known issues heading into this Server Test Session for players to keep in mind before they log on to try and stress the servers.

Among the new changes in this test is a Flashbang Effect setting that will allow players to choose a new dark effect, which is an awesome accessibility setting to prevent bright flashes. There are also “multiple new weapon attachment-related animations” and “new sprint animations for pistols to improve the feeling and timing of our footstep” sound effects.

There are even several bug fixes and adjustments to thing like sounds, Faction skills, and collision detection, but many other issues are known about and currently being worked on and still present in the test. These include Xbox users being unable to see their Xbox friends list as their primary list of friends, misplaced HUD elements on PS5, and the list of present players not updating once a player joins during matchmaking.

The full list of patch notes and known issues can be found on XDefiant’s website. The Server Test Session can be pre-loaded now ahead of its launch on April 19 at 12pm CT, and it will be available for 72 hours as its run will conclude on Sunday, April 21 at 12pm CT.

