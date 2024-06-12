XDefiant dev breaks down jump-spamming, bunny-hopping nerfs in Patch Y1S0.3

After multiple complaints around the current meta in XDefiant, Ubisoft developers have made some much-needed changes in the game’s Y1S0.3 patch that has grounded the prevalence of jump spamming and bunny hopping in games.

Throughout the opening weeks of XDefiant, players have been jumping around maps constantly, making it extremely difficult for others to reliably land shots as they zip across the terrain. It forced other players to continuously jump around to survive, but was a disliked part of the current meta.

“We don’t want to remove core mechanics or hinder player movement,” XDefiant devs said. “We just want to minimize the excessiveness of spamming them. It’s also worth mentioning that while this is our first iteration—we will continue to monitor, listen, and evaluate future movement updates as we’re live.”

The new patch will be bringing an end to the jump spamming meta in XDefiant, with Ubisoft devs breaking down all of the changes to the system moving forward. For example, players can only jump three times within one second intervals penalty-free before triggering the jump penalty.

Once you’ve jumped more than three times, there will be increased weapon sway in ADS and an increased hip fire spread that will only continue to worsen if you keep jumping around after the third jump. This is a huge change that should deter players from constantly spamming jumps, unless they’re willing to deal with the ramping sway and hip fire spread that comes with it.

There is a maximum penalty that a player can reach if they continue to jump over and over, and the only way to alleviate this jump timer is by waiting for the timer to refresh after a short amount of time. The sway and spread penalties for jump spammers will last about 1.25 seconds, which should be significant enough to affect skirmishes.

